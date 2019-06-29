A sense of legacy and tradition is packed into the black clay of the Heart O' Texas Speedway.
Some racers, like the Green family of Waco, boast generations of Friday night speedsters. Others are forging their own traditions, such as a paralyzed former motocross racer and a young woman determined to make her mark in a male-dominated sport.
Spectators at the only dirt track for race cars within 50 miles of Waco have long been able to witness young and veteran drivers make their own history around the track. The speedway will celebrate 53 years of tradition with its annual firework show July 5, during a break in the night's racing.
Marked as one of the best shows in McLennan County, some guests pop up chairs and enjoy the celebration in the parking lot, Heart O' Texas Speedway track promoter Selby Holder said.
"We spend about $10,000 to $12,000 a year on our fireworks show. It's about a 25-minute show, but you are not going to find a better show in the city of Waco," Holder said. "I can promise you that. It is usually a packed house with all sorts of things for kids during the night, plus the racing."
Holder said the Heart O' Texas Speedway "is the longest-running, continuous running racetrack in the state of Texas."
"It is the highest banked quarter-mile track in the state of Texas with about 12 to 15 degrees end banking," he said.
Built in 1966, the quarter-mile International Motor Contest Association racetrack sits on 22 acres along Interstate 35 frontage road, north of Elm Mott. Races run most Friday nights from March to September and feature multiple classes classes of race cars.
"A lot of these guys started out because their father or grandpa raced before," Holder said. "There are four to five generation racers here. It can be an expensive hobby, depending on what car you buy, but the appeal is the competition of it all."
The speedway is designed to fit up to about 5,000 spectators along its high banked clay oval, complete with a catwalk at the south edge of the track for attendees to get a bird's eye view of the competition. Six classes of cars race each week.
Dirt track racing started in Waco in about 1916 at the half-mile Texas Cotton Palace Fairgrounds Oval near Clay Avenue, Dutton Avenue and South 16th Street. Racing moved in 1946 to a dirt track called the Suicide Bowl on the northwest end of the current Lake Waco dam.
The Suicide Bowl remained the heart of racing until 1955, when the land was purchased to build Lake Waco. Suicide Bowl flagman Harold McCain decided to build his own raceway, first leasing land near Lincoln City Road outside Elm Mott, then buying the Heart O' Texas Speedway's current location in 1965.
"It is the thrill of winning and 100 percent, it is competition. These guys can be the best friends in the pits, but when they put their helmets on, all that goes away," Holder said. "Some of the biggest names in Waco auto racing history competed at the speedway."
The Green family
The Green family racing tradition dates back to the days of the Suicide Bowl. George Green, now 91, built race cars in those days and sponsored drivers, including his son, Keith Green. Now his grandsons, T.J. and Chris Green, continue to live and breathe racing, and their family business, Green's Automatic Transmissions on North 15th Street, continues with race car modifications.
"Since I was born, I've been around it," Chris Green, 30, said. "My dad did it for 40 years and before that, my grandpa, George, was in it, and he had several people who drove for him. It comes across your mind from time to time to find something else to do, but I don't think any of us could do anything else."
Earlier this month, Keith Green was awarded a place on the speedway's Wall of Fame at the track as a pivotal part of local racing.
In his racing years, Keith Green teamed up with Harvey Cox to form Cox and Green Racing. They became a dominant force in every class they ran.
"I love this track, because it is obviously home," Keith Green said. "The thing about this track, and it has always been like this, but if you can race at this track and win, you can go anywhere else and be very competitive."
Chris Morris
Although dirt track racing is not a longstanding tradition for speedster Chris Morris, 24, of Taylor, he has always had the need for speed. Growing up racing dirt bikes at a young age, his drive to become a professional motocross racer was cut short in 2014.
"I got into racing dirt track cars after I got hurt in motocross. I broke my back and became paralyzed from the bellybutton down when I came up short on a jump," he said. "I knew I still wanted to race something."
A family friend's father got a dirt track car and told Morris to come out and watch him race. After that, Morris said he "got the itch" to race again.
Morris lifts his legs in from his wheelchair before pulling his body into the seat of his race car. Morris and his father modified the car to be operated with right-hand controls.
"I've just learned to steer with my left hand," he said. "I got my first win a couple months ago, and so far, I've picked up four wins. I like the HOT Speedway, because it's got the highest rate of competition in this area, it's high bank and it's a really, really fast track."
Taylor Florio
Taylor Florio, 20, of Copperas Cove, is one of a few female racers consistently seen at statewide races. She said the drive to stay competitive has pushed her to become highly ranked.
"I have finished in the top 10 in most of the races I go to and I am a clean driver," Florio said. "There are very few women in this sport, and being young, there are even less female drivers and it has always been a very competitive sport against men, but women are coming into it."
Racing is also a family sport for Florio. She competes against her father at the Heart O' Texas Speedway, and as of last week, was the second-ranked national points leader in the Southern SportMod class.
"My dad raced years ago and now I race against him," Florio said. "It is a fun sport and it is almost like a family tradition now."
Fireworks show
Tickets for Friday's races and fireworks show are $15 for adults, with children ages 6 to 12 at $5. Children 5 or younger get in free. Tickets for seniors, students and military members are $12.
Racing starts at 8 p.m., with fireworks scheduled to start at 10.
For more information, visit heartotexasspeedway.com.