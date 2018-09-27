A pursuit through a Hewitt neighborhood reached the pace of a "brisk walk" after a large pet tortoise broke through its owner's fence.
A neighbor reported a "large turtle" loose in a yard in the 200 block of Russell Lane at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Animal control Officer Jeff Douglas said he was working on reports at the time and did not immediately go to the neighborhood.
"I wasn't in that much of a hurry to get out there, because it was just a turtle in a yard. About 15 minutes later, I got a call of another one, and I thought 'why are there two different people calling in about a turtle?'" Douglas said. "I went out there, and there was a man holding his arms out saying there is a turtle this big around."
Since the first call, the 15-year-old African spurred tortoise named Frank the Tank had made it about a block and a half from the yard on Russell Lane to East Johnson Street, Douglas said.
He said Frank appeared to be inquisitive, not scared, and he was shocked at how quickly the tortoise was moving.
"It was really going that fast. I've never seen anything like that before," Douglas said. "I didn't know what to do. I've never handled an 80-pound tortoise before."
Frank's owner, Roxanne Purvis, said his size often surprises people. Purvis arrived and tried to lead Frank back to her home with an apple before animal control officers decided to pick him up and take him home in the bed of a pickup truck.
"I think we've had him about 15 years, so he is 15 to 17 years old," Purvis said. "I think he was originally from Petsmart, but I'm not 100 percent sure, because one of my son's friends gave him to him. You used to be able to hold him in the palm of your hand."
The family weighs Frank once a year around Christmas time, and he weighed 101 pounds last Christmas, Purvis said.
"He has broken out of the fence several times, and I've had a bus driver come over when they found Frank walking down the street when he was taking kids home," Purvis said. "He just pushes on the chain link fence, and this time he broke the fence."
The fence has been repaired, and Purvis said she is thankful animal control officers returned her tortoise safely.
"I am thinking I am going to go buy (the officers) a turtle cheesecake to thank them," Purvis said.