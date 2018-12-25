Editor’s note: Today the Tribune-Herald continues its countdown of 10 of the most memorable and significant stories we’ve covered in 2018.
The city of Hewitt began the year known as a sleepy, stable suburb where few paid attention to city politics and where city council incumbents rarely feared a challenge.
But halfway into the year, Hewitt politics had turned to a food fight. Mayor Ed Passalugo and his allies on the council got hit with complaints from other council members and top city staffers, who accused them of harassment and violations of open meetings laws.
Lawsuits were threatened, the Texas Rangers launched an investigation, and elected officials lawyered up. In recent months, newly appointed Councilman Kurt Krakowian quit, followed by the departure under pressure of longtime City Attorney Charles Buenger and City Manager Adam Miles.
Meanwhile, the council hired a Fort Worth law firm to review the complaints, but so far it has not released the results of that review to the public. But starting this summer, the public began packing city council meetings, with residents demanding to know what was going on.
When the council announced it would call a November election to fill Krakowian’s seat, eight people filed for the position, leading to a runoff that swept a vocal critic of the council’s leadership into office. Erica Bruce, a toxicologist and Baylor University medical researcher, will be sworn in come January.
The storms that shook Hewitt began in May, when City Manager Adam Miles released a press release stating Mayor Ed Passalugo was facing two complaints from city employees, along with an official misconduct complaint from a council member, later revealed to be Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry.
Fortenberry alleged the mayor tried to circumvent Texas open meetings laws by polling the council members outside of a posted meeting. Passalugo has denied the complaint, which has led to a Texas Rangers investigation.
The employees who complained turned out to be Cassie Rose Muske, the parks and media coordinator who has since left her job with the city; and Belinda Kay (Katie) Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration. The complaints alleged the mayor engaged in defamation of character, gender bias, workplace bullying, and created a hostile work environment.
After her complaint, Allgood came under attack from Krakowian for her romantic relationship with Miles, which had been previously disclosed.
Employee-filed complaints were also made against council member James Vidrine, and former council member Kurt Krakowian.
City council members, originally promising transparency and a quick end to the scrutiny, have instead clammed up, at least until recently. The council this month authorized its newly hired city attorney Mike Dixon to compile a report detailing previously withheld information to help shed light on the past seven months and hopefully bring closure to the city. That report is expected to be presented at the first meeting of the new year.
Among those who voted for the creation of the report: Mayor Ed Passalugo, who suggested the results will surprise a lot of people and clear his name.
“I tell everybody just think what (President Donald) Trump’s going through,” Passalugo said. “I’m proud of what I’ve done and if people aren’t, well, next election vote me out.”