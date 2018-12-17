In a phone call taped by a fellow council member in May, Hewitt Mayor Ed Passalugo acknowledges talking to the majority of other council members on budget and staffing issues, leading Texas Rangers to investigate whether he violated the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry, who recorded the call May 15, filed a complaint two days later with the Texas Rangers, saying the mayor’s actions “go against the spirit and intent of the open meetings process.”
Texas Rangers on Monday said that investigation is still open after seven months, a period in which the Hewitt council has been roiled with controversy over Passalugo and other officials. The council voted Monday to allow the city attorney to compile a full report of the controversies and to release the findings of an outside law firm hired to investigate complaints against Hewitt officials.
At issue in the May recording is whether Passalugo illegally circumvented open meetings laws by creating what is known as a “walking quorum.”
Texas courts have ruled elected officials may not circumvent the Texas Open Meetings Act by making decisions on public matters in a series of non-quorum meetings, according to the Texas Attorney General’s 2018 Open Meetings Handbook.
In the 14-minute phone call, which the Tribune-Herald obtained through the Texas Public Information Act, Passalugo tells Fortenberry about conversations he has had with three other council members. Counting himself and Fortenberry, the discussion chain included five of the seven council members, more than the four-member quorum that would require a posted meeting under state law.
Passalugo said Monday he heard there was a recording of that conversation, but he hadn’t heard it. He said he is confident he didn’t violate state law. Passalugo said a group did not get together and say, “This is how you vote.”
“I talked about the budget with him because he was the mayor pro tem and I wanted to get his input,” Passalugo said.
Passalugo said it’s too bad Fortenberry opted to record him instead of work with him to move the city forward.
Hewitt City Attorney Mike Dixon said he could not comment on the recording or whether any law was violated.
“What I can comment on is what has been done to educate the council on Open Meetings Act matters since I have been engaged, which includes: a training workshop; provision of educational materials; and real-time intervention to point out unsafe practices, such as when one council member sends an email to the whole council, that creates the possibility of multiple reply-alls going back and forth, which creates at least the potential for a violation,” Dixon said. “It is important to provide that guidance as legal counsel. It is also important not to send mixed signals, such as, merely for example, asking a council member to check out how other council members would vote on a certain motion.”
The reason the Texas Open Meetings Act requires budget discussions for a local municipality to occur in public forums is because the money being handled belongs to taxpayers, said Donnis Baggett, Texas Press Association executive vice president.
“The discussion and debate about how to spend that money is the people’s business,” Baggett said. “When you bypass that with a walking quorum you’ve not only violated the spirit of the law you’ve violated the letter of the law.”
The act isn’t meant from keeping council members from ever speaking to one another, but from discussing city business, he said.
“They can talk about church or football games or how to make a hash brown casserole, anything they want to talk about that’s not related to the public’s business,” Baggett said.
In the audio, Passalugo tells Fortenberry he’s frustrated with Adam Miles, then the city manager, because Miles told certain city employees the council might consider eliminating their positions to save money.
“One of the things that upset me but I always figured when him and I talked, or something, that was confidential, and he tells his whole staff what’s going on,” Passalugo says in the recording.
Passalugo goes on to tell Fortenberry that high-ranking city staffers began behaving differently around council members after learning of Passalugo’s aims to eliminate positions. Those staffers included Belinda Kay (Katie) Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration; Cassie Rose Muske, parks and media coordinator;nd Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders. All three have since filed formal complaints against Passalugo.
Passalugo tells Fortenberry that now-former council member Kurt Krakowian has compiled a list of positions that, if eliminated, would save the city half a million dollars. Passalugo said he talked to council members Wilbert Wachtendorf and James Vidrine and everyone was under the opinion Miles didn’t want to do what they wanted. Passalugo later said he’d spoken to everyone but council members Bill Fuller and Travis Bailey.
Passalugo on the recording said that “one other thing we are going to ask for is we are going to ask for, we want a budget meeting on a Saturday like they used to do before Adam came where each department head comes with what they are asking for … And I haven’t sent that to Adam yet. We are going to ask him, we are going to tell him Monday night that this is what we want. I will tell him … Because I don’t want to give him any advance, because of the confidentiality. I just don’t feel confident that he can be quiet about what we are asking for.”
Fortenberry said Monday that no one told him to record the phone call. He said previous phone calls from the mayor led him to believe Passalugo was polling council members on budget matters, so when the next call was made, he hit record.
“I was in shock in what I was hearing,” Fortenberry said. “I just couldn’t believe a mayor of a municipality was trying to hurt our city by creating this quorum.”
Fortenberry, who has been on the council for three years, said he never tried to persuade the mayor not to poll the council or tell him that his actions were illegal. That’s because he was “trying to process” what had happened and that the actions “took me aback,” Fortenberry said.
In a May 14 email, Fortenberry told Miles details of his May 6 phone conversation with Passalugo, which included that the mayor wanted to eliminate the positions held by Allgood and Muske and city employee Jared DeVries because they made too much money, according to emails obtained by the Tribune-Herald.
Miles then forwarded that email to Allgood and Muske, who has since left her position with the city.
The next day, Allgood emailed Miles information about litigation or settlement negotiations involving a political subdivision and information city policy on filing grievances and a harassment free workplace.
The “criminal conspiracy” provision in the Texas Open Meetings Act makes it a crime when an elected official knowingly conspires to circumvent the act by meeting in numbers less than a quorum for the purpose of secret deliberations, said Austin attorney Bill Aleshire, a former Travis County judge affiliated with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.
“The public ought to be able to see how each member starts with a position, processes the information, and arrives at a vote. The open meetings act is intended to do more than show what decision they make, but to also be able to understand how the meeting of the minds occurs, to listen to the deliberation between them,” Aleshire said. “I use the analogy, in a transparent government, we don’t invite the public to come sit down at the table and be served the final product. They get to come in the kitchen and watch how that meal is prepared.”
On Sept. 17, the city council in a 4-2 vote fired City Attorney Charles Buenger and hired Dixon to represent the city.
One of the first things the newly hired attorney had the council do was undergo Texas Open Meetings Act training at its Nov. 5 meeting. During that meeting, Dixon discussed the definition of a “walking quorum” as well as scenarios that fall under that category.
He also tried to instill some healthy fear in them.
“I think I’ve kind of scared you all the first night by telling you, well, I won’t use the profanities, but to not talk to each other, not this and that,” Dixon said during that meeting. “But I meant that mainly to get the point across. There are times when it’s OK to talk.”
Meanwhile, the city council on Monday agreed to allow Dixon to prepare a report for the public outlining everything that’s occurred since May.
Passalugo said he’s received three death threats, been referred to as Hitler, and written nasty remarks about him since everything began in May.
“I tell everybody just think what (President Donald) Trump’s going through,” Passalugo said. “I’m proud of what I’ve done and if people aren’t, well, next election vote me out.”
Passalugo said the report Dixon will produce will surprise a lot of people.
The council authorized Dixon to provide a report regarding employee complaints made against council members, past city practices, the organizational structure of the city and its historical development, and correspondence between city employees or officials and the former city attorney, to the extent necessary to support the report.
The council also authorized Dixon to include information in his report from the investigation performed by the Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross & Gannaway. On May 21, the council hired the firm to do an independent inquiry into the allegations lodged against Passalugo.
Dixon said the report he’ll produce after the first of the year will give the residents the transparency they’ve been asking for.
“From my perspective, when do they get a name-clearing hearing is just as important as leaving things alone,” Dixon said about council members.
Hewitt resident Michael Bancale during the public comment portion of the meeting said he’s tired of hearing conspiracy theories and supports the council releasing information over what’s occurred the past few months.
Krakowian also spoke during the public comment session.
He said he hopes that everything that’s happened at the city since May will be released.
“Everything. From the very beginning of May to every single thing that’s happened during that period of time,” he said. “I think it’s important the public hears it. There’s a lot of information that I know that I can’t describe that the public needs to hear.”
Editor’s note: Donnis Baggett served as publisher of Tribune-Herald from 2010 to 2012.