Six weeks after the start of an investigation into complaints against Hewitt Mayor Ed Passalugo and city council member Kurt Krakowian, the city has incurred almost $16,000 in legal bills, Krakowian has ceased written communication with city staff, and reports have surfaced of city employees searching for new employment because of the tension.
The council will have a regular meeting Monday for the first time since June 4, after canceling one of its twice-monthly regular meetings last month. Two city employees and the mayor pro tem filed the complaints with various allegations, including gender bias and violation of open meetings laws. The council met in special closed session with attorneys, and while the statuses of the complaints remain unclear, the council will have to make progress on the city budget to meet deadlines for public hearings, notices and final approval before the fiscal year ends.
The budget could include an increase to the tax rate to cover debt incurred for an overhaul of Ritchie Road and public safety needs.
Council members said at the time the debt was approved last year that it would be necessary for basic city services, including street improvement and fire protection. But in recent months, the newly appointed Krakowian, the only new member of the council since the vote on the debt, has pushed back on budget plans in place before he arrived.
He has also accused City Manager Adam Miles of causing problems. The city manager’s is the only position, out of about 100 city employees, the city council has direct authority over.
Miles, who has been with the city September 2008, said he has 10 employees actively looking for other jobs because of the tension among city leaders and a lack of raises.
“Morale is interesting. I think employees are doing a fantastic job. Everyone’s got their head down and doing their job and being diligent crunching the numbers for budget,” Miles said. “It’s a crummy situation because I think we’re going to lose some folks because of the situation going on here. A lot of people are concerned about their employment here at the city.”
Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry filed the open meetings complaint against Passalugo and said he hopes to see movement and resolution to the complaints at Monday’s meeting.
“It’s a little tense right now, I think would be a fair statement,” Fortenberry said. “In my opinion, the citizens and the employees deserve the best that they can get and they are not getting it right now and it’s not their fault. … It’s going to be a little rough going for a while, personally I’m determined to see this through to make sure that things get back on track.”
Tax rate
While the recent complaints may have heightened tensions heading into budget talks, in Krakowian’s view, problems in the city had already started after a May 7 council meeting.
The council got its first look during that meeting at specifics of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget challenges. About eight months ago, officials discussed the key item, a potential tax rate increase, as a high probability.
During the May 7 meeting, Miles reminded the council of the $5 million certificate of obligation they issued in December 2017 to fund an overhaul of Ritchie Road from Panther Way to South Hewitt Drive in a joint project with the city of Waco and McLennan County.
During the Oct. 2, 2017 meeting, the council unanimously approved publishing their intention to issue certificates of obligations for about $2 million for Ritchie Road, $1.3 million for fire trucks, and $730,000 for public safety radios, with the remainder of the money for streets and drainage and park improvements. Passalugo was mayor pro tem at the time and stressed the importance of purchasing the trucks and radios, according to meeting minutes. Miles at the time projected the tax rate would need to be increased anywhere from 2 cents to 3.5 cents per $100 of property value to cover the debt services associated with the bond.
A 3.5-cent increase, from 53.9677 cents per $100 valuation to about 57 cents per $100 valuation, would increase the average homeowner’s bill $4.33 per month, or nearly $52 a year, Miles said at the time.
Hewitt has kept the same tax rate since fiscal year 2013-14: 53.9677 cents per $100 valuation.
Passalugo said at the time that only someone up for election would have reason to oppose the tax rate change.
The city received the preliminary tax roll, the first report from the McLennan County Appraisal District about the appraised value of property, and is a month from getting the final report, which would reflect successful challenges to property valuations. Figures show a 9.25 percent increase to the overall taxable value of properties in the city. The city’s estimated tax roll is more than $910 million, up from last year’s $842.7 million. In 2017, the average home was valued at $169,793. Now, that figure is $186,948.
New member
At the May 7 meeting, Krakowian, less than two months into his first role as an elected official, started to seek information about the city’s budget situation.
“This is when the problems started,” Krakowian wrote in a June 1 column to the Tribune-Herald. “If city council members do not agree with the city manager and some of his top directors, they will come after you.”
Krakowian, an actor, owner of Texas Variety Entertainment and former staffer for Republican state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, said Friday his feelings and the situation have not changed since he wrote the column.
Krakowian was appointed March 19 to the at-large seat to fill the remainder of Alex Snider’s term, which ends May 2019. Snider stepped down after moving out of town. Passalugo made the motion to appoint Krakowian, council member Bill Fuller seconded it, and the council voted Krakowian on unanimously. Krakowian previously served on the city’s planning and zoning committee and on other advisory boards.
“I’m strictly working for the great citizens of Hewitt and I’ll continue to do the people’s work,” Krakowian said Friday.
At the May 7 meeting, council member James Vidrine made the motion to name Passalugo as mayor, and Krakowian seconded it. Council member Wilbert “Walky” Wachtendorf made a motion to name Passalugo mayor pro tem, and council member Travis Bailey seconded it.
Hewitt’s seven elected council members appoint a mayor and mayor pro tem from among themselves.
Less than two weeks after the May 7 meeting, Fortenberry filed a “report of official misconduct” against Passalugo, specifically for violating Texas open meetings laws, and two Hewitt employees filed discriminatory complaints with the city against Passalugo. At the May 21 meeting, the council hired Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross & Gannaway to conduct an independent review of the accusations.
The city’s first bill to the Fort Worth law firm covering the first month of work totaled $15,940.84. The city has not received a bill yet from Charles Buenger, the attorney contracted to represent the city. Krakowian cast the sole vote against hiring the firm.
Miles cautioned council members prior to the May 21 meeting not make statements about city employees.
“It is always a good practice since you are all sitting council members to use discretion when speaking about employees, but I am highly recommending that you avoid making any public statements about employees at this time,” Miles wrote the council in an email May 17.
Krakowian took the opposite approach.
He claimed the law firm had previously worked with Miles and therefore could not be impartial.
Brenda Kay “Katie” Allgood has since said her complaint was originally posted to be discussed behind closed doors, outside the presence of the public.
“However, Mayor Passalugo demanded that the complaint be discussed in an open meeting, which Councilman Krakowian used to berate, belittle and shame me for making the complaint,” she wrote in a subsequent retaliation complaint to the state.
During the May 21 meeting, Passalugo said he wanted the process to be transparent and has since declined to comment on the investigation.
“I would just like to say that much like the reason why I asked for an open session here instead of an Executive Session behind closed doors. … I want to get everything out in the open,” according to meeting minutes. “I want a thorough investigation. I want the citizens of Hewitt to know what is going on; to know that we are working for their good; and when a roadblock comes in front of us, we don’t just stop.”
It was also during that meeting that Krakowian announced information long known by elected officials: Allgood and Miles were dating.
Snider and Fortenberry this week said each council member was made aware of the relationship and raised no issue.
Snider, who now lives outside the county, said this week he remembers hearing about the two city employees’ relationship a “long time ago.”
“We’ve known that Katie and Adam were dating, and he brought that out early on and all we did was speak to our lawyer and made sure everything was on the up and up,” he said.
Snider, who served on the council six years, said the council at the time also reviewed Allgood’s compensation, to ensure it was even with similar positions and there was no appearance impropriety.
Allgood’s compensation is a matter she raised in her complaint filed with the state. She alleges men in similar positions before her were paid significantly more.
In 20 months with the city, Allgood went from being an intern making $9 an hour to overseeing multiple departments and making $36.302 an hour. Allgood started with the city Feb. 25, 2015. The last pay increase Allgood received was on Oct. 1, 2016, the start of the city’s fiscal year. She was promoted to her current role, managing director of administration, after the retirement of an assistant city manager, and has since been placed in charge of other departments.
Allgood took over the human resources department and civil services in 2015. In October 2015, she was promoted to the managing director of administration.
The managing director of administration reports directly to the city manager, along with the community development director, the police chief, the fire chief, the library director, the finance director, utilities department and the city secretary.
Meanwhile, Miles is the only city employee who reports directly to the city council. And while Krakowian called for Miles to step down without pay during the investigation in his June 1 column in the Tribune-Herald, there has been no directive or action taken outside of his public comments.
Communication break
With meetings every other week, the Hewitt City Council receives a majority of its information from the city manager, who oversees the daily operations and employees. The council gets emails from Miles throughout the month updating them on projects and gets more information during the meetings.
Krakowian ceased communication with Miles shortly after the complaints were filed. Buenger said he now calls Krakowian to relay information Miles gives him. Krakowian said Friday that process has not made getting information about what is happening at the city any more difficult. He said he feels confident he and Miles can continue to work together.
“We’re both professionals,” he said. “We can do it.”
Krakowian sent an email to city staff May 22 requesting “all items concerning city business including but not limited to any emails for council business, council packets, financials be hard copied and taken to my residents (sic).
“I am asking you also to advise all other City Council members and staff not to email me. Hard copy only.”
Emails obtained by the Tribune-Herald show information regarding city business sent to all council members from the city secretary and Miles have included a line for Buenger to pass the information to Krakowian.
Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, meanwhile, has delivered a council packet to Krakowian’s home.
Krakowian told the Tribune-Herald recently what he meant in the email was he just wanted all council packets delivered to his home, a practice used by four of the seven council members.
“When you see how big the packets are sometimes, they’re huge,” Krakowian said in June. “And it really eats up my data when I’m here. When I’m having to pay for it, the city’s not paying for it. I got my bill last month and it’s a lot.”
Buenger said he has worked for the city since 1980, and seeing agenda packets hand delivered is not unusual.
“They get it a lot of different ways,” Buenger said. “Some of them get it emailed. Some have cops deliver it. Some have the city secretary delivery it. Some get faxed.”
“It’s always their choice,” Miles said. “We ask them what their preference is.”
“We’d send it by carrier pigeon if they wanted it,” Buenger said.
Resolution
Of the 110 people working for the city of Hewitt, 40 are women, Miles said.
Allgood’s and Muske’s complaints against Passalugo and Krakowian allege working relationships with female employees were “sexualized, inappropriate, offensive and discriminatory. Males often question my qualifications, credentials or education in public, but do not question the same for male employees.”
Passalugo emailed a forwarded chain message to Vidrine on April 15 that included the subject line, “Engineering …….but praise the Austrian doctor.”
Passalugo wrote, “This is funny but true ….”
The email included a quote: “In 1912, the world famous Austrian gynecologist, Dr. Hermann Otto Kloepneckler, M.D., Ph. D published the following: ‘The best engine in the world is the vagina. It can be started with one finger. It is self-lubricating. It takes any size piston. And it changes its own oil every four weeks. It is only a pity that the management system is so f-----g temperamental.’”
Passalugo said Friday he could not comment because he was dealing with a family health emergency.
Despite initial calls for the third-party investigation into the four complaints against Passalugo and Krakowian to move quickly, elected officials have remained silent since hiring the law firm to investigate more than a month ago.
At the time they hired the law firm, Fuller said, “I would like to see it done quickly,” according to meeting minutes.
Wachtendorf said at the time, “This is a situation where nobody is going to win. All of us, the citizens and everybody will end up losing,” according to meeting minutes.
Council member James Vadrine asked for the process to be expedited, according to meeting minutes.
But after an almost four-hour meeting July 21 behind closed doors, where the council heard from the Fort Worth law firm, council members refused to comment on the process.
Four days later, Johnson filed Muske’s and Allgood’s original complaints with the state, along with new ones claiming they had been retaliated against since filing their initial complaints.
The duo called for Passalugo to and Krakowian to step down, and for the council to reveal the results of the investigation.
Council member Travis Bailey said he hopes the investigation comes to a close in the near future. Bailey said he was “completely blindsided” by the complaints. The council needs to move forward with running the city and doing what’s best for residents because that’s what they were elected to do, said Bailey, who has served on the council five years.
Bailey said he assumes the city operations are functioning smoothly despite the circumstances and that he has not heard otherwise.
“When I leave a city council meeting, I leave everything,” he said. “So I go out and work on boat or fishing equipment and plan my next fishing trip. My biggest concern is, are the fish going to bite. I try to leave all my worries and troubles at the job.”
The meeting agenda for Monday includes time for the city council to meet with their attorney to discuss pending or contemplated litigation, work orders for Ritchie Road, and a request by Passalugo for all council meetings to be broadcast. Passalugo has also requested discussion on appointing a committee to update the city’s ethics and council relations policy.
Posted on the city’s website is the 2004 version of a Texas Council Relations Policy and Code of Ethics, which states on its cover page, “To always be part of the solution and not a part of the problem is our creed.”
A workshop starts at 5:30 p.m., and the regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday at Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.