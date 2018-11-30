Hewitt city leaders are preparing for $16 million in improvements to Spring Valley Road that could take two years to complete.
An interim resurfacing project is underway on the road, but the larger $16 million overhaul will add a center turn lane and wider shoulders and reconfigure the road's drainage.
City officials said they had not expected the project to get going for another few years, but the Texas Department of Transportation recently informed them it had identified funding for the project. The work will extend more than 2.2 miles along Spring Valley Road, also known as Farm to Market Road 2113, from Sun Valley Boulevard to Hewitt Drive.
The major arterial road that extends all the way through Hewitt past residential areas and an elementary school often sees backlogs as vehicles wait to safely make left turns. It was designed in the 1950s for a rural area and no longer meets the area's needs, said Chris Evilia, director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization.
In addition to the traffic concerns, extensive development has left the road's drainage through open ditches "woefully inadequate," Evilia said.
"I’m sure when they designed the roadway it was probably perfect for that time but it has significantly outgrown what it was intended for," said Jim Devlin, Hewitt police chief and interim city manager. "Your high-volume times on I-35, people that live in this area know about that road, which can take you all the way to Moody, then hit 327, and down to the Belton/Temple area."
The contract for the work is expected to be awarded next year, and the project timeline will depend on that process, TxDOT Waco District spokesman Ken Roberts said.
Spring Valley has two 12-feet-wide travel lanes, with shoulders that vary from 1 foot to 8 feet with an open drainage ditch. When work is complete, it will have two 12-feet-wide travel lanes, a 14-feet-wide center turn lane and 10-feet-wide shoulders with curbs and gutters.
TxDOT plans state no additional right of way will be needed.
About 7,300 vehicles per day travel the western end of the project area near Hewitt Drive, while the traffic count drops to about 4,600 vehicles per day closer to Interstate 35, Evilia said.
Hewitt resident Bob Martin has lived in a house alongside Spring Valley Road for 12 years and has watched development and traffic increase in the area, he said. Often, when he is returning home on Spring Valley from I-35, cars will back up behind him as he waits for an opening in oncoming traffic so he can turn left toward his house, Martin said.
“It backs up a long time if there’s lot of traffic coming toward me,” he said.
Martin said the project is long overdue and should be a major improvement. He hopes TxDOT moves swiftly.
In the meantime, cones with directional arrows are delineating the center line as the mill and overlay project already underway continues, Roberts said.
"There has been some milling and subsequent spot overlaying taking place as an interim measure until the actual project gets underway," he said. "Our standard temporary center line markers (tabs) won't stick to the milled surface."
Hewitt City Engineer Miles Whitney said state officials told him as recently as a few weeks ago that he overhaul would not be funded for several years. Having recently learned the project is moving forward, he is looking into the steps the city needs to take, Whitney said. The city of Hewitt has water and sewer lines along the road that may need to be relocated, but any cost the city may need to cover for that part of the project remains unclear, he said.
"There’s a lot of questions I still have," he said. "Sometimes federally funded projects there is allowances in there for some reimbursements in conflict areas, but I don’t believe this one has federal money."
Devlin said he plans to continue to advocate for Spring Valley's 55 mph speed limit to be reduced. He said he has been in favor of reducing that rate for a long time because there are several major intersections and regular traffic, including pedestrian traffic, associated with Spring Valley Elementary School. Sidewalks and traffic signals would also significantly help the area, he said.
Martin said he would also like to see the speed limit reduced, especially near the elementary school.
“It’s too fast up there, even when students are in class or off on spring break or summer break, 50 mph is too fast,” he said. “Lots of people don’t pay attention to signs and can just fly right through that school zone.”