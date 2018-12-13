Election season in Hewitt wraps up Saturday as voters choose between two candidates to fill a vacancy on the city council.
Betty Orton, 81, and Erica Bruce, 43, are vying for the open seat in a runoff election that resulted from an eight-way special election in November that ended with no one winning the majority. Whoever wins will fill out the term that ends with the May 4 election.
A single voting location is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court.
Early voting in this election has already drawn 557 voters. More than 6,000 Hewitt residents voted in the November midterm election and about 14,400 people live in Hewitt.
Both Orton and Bruce live in Ward 3 and are running for an at-large position. Bruce has said she’ll run again in May regardless of whether she wins the runoff, while Orton isn’t sure whether she’ll run in May.
Orton said she’s running on her experience. She retired in 1998 after working as Hewitt city secretary for 19 years. Orton said she’d like to help move the city past its “controversy” and on toward improving its budget. She said she wants to review spending in certain departments and find a way to upgrade the streets. She also wants to see more street lighting on Hewitt Drive.
Bruce, a toxicologist and Baylor University medical researcher, has been regularly attending council meetings for more than a year. She’s openly called for Mayor Ed Passalugo and Councilman James Vidrine to resign in response to city employee-filed complaints. She said she will bring critical thinking, problem solving, honesty and transparency back to the council.
“Hewitt is in desperate need of change in a positive direction,” Bruce said. “We cannot begin to move in a direction of change without transparency, critical thinking, and problem solving. These are core competencies that are lacking in many of our current council members and these are the competencies I will bring to the table if I am elected.”
Both women emphasized the importance of the election.
Bruce said she wanted to remind Hewitt residents that their vote is their voice. Orton said a council member has a lot of responsibilities.
“They are the ones that have the authority for the direction of your tax money, of how the money is spent, and I can’t believe that some of our citizens are not that interested in city elections,” Orton said. “It’s very important who’s on that council and the leadership of your city. The voters need to get involved they really do.”
The at-large seat on Saturday’s ballot has been vacant since Councilman Kurt Krakowian resigned in July after five months in office. He had been appointed by the council to replace Alex Snider, who resigned when he moved for work. Because two individuals during one term resigned from the same city the city was required to hold a special election.
The special election is expected to cost the city about $15,774, City Secretary Lydia Lopez said.
Bruce was the front-runner during the November election, capturing 1,408 votes, or 32.7 percent, while Orton brought in 806 votes, or 18.7 percent.
The currently all-male council will not be able to swear in its next council member at the Tuesday meeting, because election results are not canvassed until three days after the election.
The League of Women Voters also prepared a voter’s guide for the runoff election, which can be found at vote411.org.