The city of Hewitt on Friday released what they described as the five formal complaints filed against former council member Kurt Krakowian.

Hewitt controversy timeline

March 19: Hewitt City Council appoints Kurt Krakowian to replace Alex Snider, who resigned.

April 15: Passalugo forwards Vidrine email calling women “f-----g temperamental.”

May 5: Three council members retain seats as no one files against them: Ward 1, Place 2, Wilbert “Walky” Wachtendorf; Ward 2, Place 2, Bill Fuller; and Ward 3, Steve Fortenberry

May 7: Ed Passalugo selected as mayor. Fortenberry selected as mayor pro tem.

May 9: Email from Vidrine to Passalugo calls certain employees “fluff.”

May 14: Two complaints filed against Mayor Ed Passalugo from Belinda Kay (Katie) Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, and Cassie Rose Muske, parks and media coordinator. The employees claim the mayor engaged in defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, and has generally created a hostile work environment.

May 17: Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry files complaint alleging official misconduct by Passalugo.

May 21: City council votes to hire Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross & Gannaway to do an independent inquiry into the allegations lodged against Passalugo. Krakowian is the sole vote opposing the decision.

Allgood files a complaint against Krakowian.

Krakowian publicly announces during a council meeting that Allgood and Miles are dating.

May 22: Krakowian sends an email to city staff requesting all city documents, including emails, be hard copied and taken to his house.

June 1: Krakowian says Miles should step down without pay during the investigation.

June 18: Council meeting canceled.

June 21: Council hears a report from Fort Worth law firm during 3 ½-hour, closed-door, special meeting. Council offers no insight to report.

July 2: Fortenberry calls for Passalugo’s resignation during a council meeting.

July 3: Allgood files a complaint against Krakowian.

July 11: Allgood and Miles each file separate complaints against Krakowian.

July 13: Krakowian resigns.

July 16: Two complaints are filed against Passalugo and Vidrine.

July 20: One complaint is filed against Passalugo.

Special council meeting called to consider Miles’ employment status at the request of Passalugo.

July 21: Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders files a complaint against Passalugo, Vidrine and Krakowian over “fluff” email sent May 9.

Krakowian said he sent the U.S. Department of Justice a complaint against the city of Hewitt and its police chief for temporarily barring him from a recent council meeting after he had resigned.

July 22: Miles emails everyone on the council except Passalugo the day before the council is set to review his employment status. Alleges Passulogo is trying to fire him and Buenger.

July 23: Allgood and Muske’s attorney, Ryan C. Johnson, files the employees’ initial complaint to the city with the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division.

July 30: Council sets Nov. 6 election date to fill the seat vacated by Krakowian.

Aug. 20: Buenger says the investigation into complaints now in hands of the Texas Municipal League, which insures the city against claims.

Aug. 23: Eight people filed to run for seat vacated by Krakowian.

Aug. 28: City council approves $9.9 million budget and a flat tax rate and tabled discussion of a proposed 3 percent raise for all city employees.

Sept. 2: Passalugo calls for a special meeting to discuss the city’s legal services.

Sept. 4: Special called meeting requested by Passalugo for 10 a.m.

Council votes 4-2 to engage Haley & Olson to provide legal services for the city of Hewitt.

Sept. 5: Two city cases postpone due to the lack of a city prosecutor.

Sept. 10: City council meets and hears from Waco attorney Mike Dixon that it is unclear whether the council had fired Buenger.

Council approves maintaining city prosecutor Kathleen Dow, who works for Buenger & Associates, in the short term to prevent a backup of cases.

Sept. 17: Hewitt City Council in a 4-2 vote fires Charles Buenger and hires Mike Dixon to represent the city.