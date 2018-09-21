A change in city attorneys prompted the city of Hewitt on Friday to release employee complaints against former Councilman Kurt Krakowian that the city has withheld from public view for months.
The five complaints, alleging ethical violations and retaliation, came from the city manager, assistant police chief and an administrator, Belinda Kay (Katie) Allgood, with whom Krakowian has publicly feuded. Mike Dixon, the new city attorney, advised the city to release the complaint documents to Krakowian and the Tribune-Herald, which had sought them under the Texas Public Information Act. The city has also withheld complaints against Mayor Ed Passalugo and Councilman James Vidrine on grounds that they pertain to an ongoing criminal or civil investigation, but Dixon said he is reviewing that decision.
Krakowian said he knew of Allgood’s first complaint when it was made May 21, but his open records requests for the other complaints filed in July had been denied. Krakowian, who resigned July 13, said it was frustrating to be in the dark about the complaints. Now that he has reviewed them, he calls the complaints “frivolous” and “ridiculous.”
City Manager Adam Miles said the complaints against Krakowian are still under investigation. The complaints have included the following:
- Allgood on May 21 filed an official complaint that Krakowian perpetuated negative rhetoric regarding her reputation and integrity on his Facebook page and spread false rumors about her demeanor and behavior. During that same council meeting, Krakowian made an issue of Allgood’s romantic relationship with Miles, her direct supervisor.
- Allgood filed a retaliation complaint on July 3 based on a Facebook message that Krakowian sent to one of her employees.
- Allgood on July 11 alleged retaliation after Krakowian’s wife filed an open records request that “specifically coincides with my hire date and promotions,” according to the complaint.
- Miles filed a complaint July 11 alleging official misconduct, a hostile work environment and retaliation. He cited social media comments he believed indirectly attacked city staff, including the posting of a Bible verse about “enemies” and being “persecuted.”
- Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders filed complaints against Krakowian, Passalugo and Vidrine over comments made in an email about him being “fluff” that should retire.
Krakowian said he had only seen one of the complaints up until Friday despite repeated requests to view the documents. He credited Dixon’s appointment as city attorney for the sudden release of the documents.
Miles said Dixon had a different opinion on releasing the documents than Charles Buenger, the previous longtime city attorney, whom the council dismissed with a 4-2 vote Sept. 17.
In an interview Friday, Buenger said an employer has a responsibility to keep an employees’ complaints confidential. He said he did not know why Dixon authorized the release of the documents.
“My understanding is that they’re confidential to protect the employees until such time as they don’t want them confidential,” Buenger said.
Under the Texas Public Information Act, complaints against public employees are not generally excepted from disclosure, though the act makes an exception for information on an employee that relates to “litigation of a civil or criminal nature.”
Miles said the complaints against Passalugo and Vidrine could not be released because of ongoing civil and criminal investigations.
Dixon said he’s working with the Texas Workforce Commission to determine if the complaints against Passalugo or Vidrine can be released.
However, complaints against Krakowian could be disclosed, Dixon said.
“I don’t see them as being involved in any criminal investigation or adversely affecting any civil litigation,” Dixon said.
Passalugo’s accusers include Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, and Cassie Rose Muske, parks and media coordinator. The employees claimed the mayor engaged in defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, and created a hostile work environment.
Meanwhile, Vidrine has had three complaints filed against him, including the complaint by Saunders.
Ryan C. Johnson, the attorney representing Allgood and Muske, sent complaints July 23 referring Passalugo and Krakowian to the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division.
The Texas Workforce Commission found enough merit in the complaints to investigate the matter and that investigation is ongoing, Johnson said Friday.
“The city has requested through their lawyers to mediate the dispute to try and resolve it,” Johnson said. “Ms. Allgood and Ms. Muske are adamant that any resolution of this claim with the city must include Passalugo’s resignation.”
In an interview Friday, Krakowian criticized both Allgood and Miles and dismissed the seriousness of their complaints.
“Unfortunately I don’t see Katie ever working at a mainstream job if she’s always going to be complaining about everything. She takes offense to everything. She takes it very personally,” Krakowian said. “She’s having difficulty separating reality from fiction.”
Krakowian, who has blamed Miles for many of Hewitt’s problems, said that while on the council he wanted to file a complaint against the city manager, but Buenger told him he couldn’t.
He said he felt the council was bullied and harassed by Miles and Allgood while he served on it.
“Mr. Miles was out there slamming the council to the employees several times,” Krakowian said.
Krakowian said he thinks Dixon’s hire will straighten the city out.
“It’s not going to be Adam’s law and Katie’s law. It’s going to be the Texas law,” Krakowian said. “I wish we had (Dixon) back in May. I don’t think everything’s that’s happened and blown up to the state we’re in would have happened.”
Johnson said Krakowian caused trouble for himself by publicly attacking Allgood after she made a complaint against Passalugo.
“Krakowian responded to a charge of discrimination in exactly the opposite way that you should respond,” Johnson said.