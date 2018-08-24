If months of squabbling, allegations, investigations and social media buzz have done nothing else for the city of Hewitt, they certainly have caused interest in public service to spike.
Eight candidates have filed to fill the unexpired term of former Hewitt City Council member Kurt Krakowian, including Krakowian's wife, another husband and wife, a Baylor researcher with two doctorate degrees and two candidates who work at the Veterans Affairs Regional Office.
In recent years, Hewitt City Council elections have been canceled because the candidates were unopposed. There has not been a council election in Hewitt since 2015, and the Nov. 6 special election to fill Kurt Krakowian's seat has set a record with eight candidates, five of whom are women, also a record, Hewitt City Manager Adam Miles said.
Miles appreciates the spike in interest in city government but said he is sticking by the hard and fast rule of all city managers, which is to stay far away from politics and elections.
"In light of all the things that have gone on here recently, I am staying out of elections and trying to focus on our jobs and providing the best possible service we can for the citizens of Hewitt," Miles said.
Those seeking the unexpired term left by Kurt Krakowian's resignation include Royal Bradley, Erica Bruce, Lloyd Coffman, Kathy Krakowian, A.C. "Tony" Martinez, Lisa Hepple-Martinez, Betty Orton and Paula Smith.
Kurt Krakowian resigned July 13 after Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry and six city employees had filed 12 complaints against Krakowian, Mayor Ed Passalugo and council member James Vidrine.
Fortenberry, who called for their resignations, filed an official misconduct complaint against Passalugo alleging open meetings violations.
City employees Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood and Cassie Rose Muske accused the mayor in May of defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, as well as creating a hostile work environment.
The city has spent about $46,000 in legal fees after hiring a Fort Worth law firm to investigate the allegations. The results of that probe have been forwarded to the Texas Municipal League.
Bruce, 43, a toxicologist and medical researcher at Baylor University who has doctorates in toxicology and engineering, said she hopes the controversy swirling around City Hall has attracted interest in the council seat for the right reasons.
While she has not run for public office before, she has attended council meetings for the past 18 months, filed Public Information Act requests with the city and has considered a run for some time.
"Most immediately, my major concern is the lack of integrity with some of the city council members," Bruce said. "Clearly, allegations of discrimination and a hostile work environment are things that should not be tolerated in any situation, especially in elected officials who are supposed to be representing me and other citizens."
Coffman, 60, a Dallas native who was raised in Hillsboro, is a 24-year Air Force veteran. He worked at the VA Regional Office for 12 years before taking a job in the same building with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a national service organization.
He ran once unsuccessfully for city council and has served on the city Parks and Beautification Committee.
"I am not the kind of person who thinks they can just jump in and change things, but I think I am pretty level-headed," Coffman said. "Everybody should get involved in their community. There has been a lot of bomb throwing here lately. It is kind of ridiculous.
"I don't know what caused it or what started it, but you would think that behind closed doors you can get it all worked out. These are grown men. You shouldn't air your dirty laundry out in public. It was just poorly handled from what I know about it."
Hepple-Martinez, 54, and her husband Tony find themselves in the unusual position of running for the same seat. She works for Bolton and Associates and said she did not pay much attention to city government until the controversy started.
"It all started when the drama hit with the Hewitt City Council," Hepple-Martinez said. "All of a sudden everything just blew up. I really don’t follow it. My husband does. My husband is an avid follower of government. I didn’t really pay much attention until everything really blew up with all the controversy."
She said her husband of 35 years filed for the office because he did not think anyone else would. He encouraged her to run, too, she said.
"He is the one that suggested that I run. He is the one that wanted me to run for city council in the beginning,” she said. “He supports me 100 percent. As soon as Kurt resigned, he decided that something needs to be done."
Hepple-Martinez said she launched the Eye On Hewitt Facebook page to create a platform for residents to express concerns and share ideas.
Orton, 81, retired in 1998 after working as Hewitt city secretary for 19 years. She served six months as interim city manager in 1983 and lost by 13 votes to an incumbent in her lone previous attempt at a city council seat. She has lived in Hewitt since 1974.
"The main purpose I want to run is I am wanting to bring some unity between the council and our citizens right now," Orton said. "There just seems to be quite a lot of division here. I would like to get the council and the city staff working together.
"I think with my knowledge from working for the city in the past, I know what it takes to work with council members. I think we have to work together to get anything done. I would like to see some more positive news about the city of Hewitt."
Smith, 52, has lived in Hewitt four years and is a supervisor at the VA Regional Office. This is her first time to run for public office and she said she thinks it will be a good way to give back to the community.
"By the time myself or someone else gets in there, hopefully all the squabbling will be over with," Smith said. "But if not, I don't think that will have an effect on all of us. I would like to see a little more diversity on the council. The council does a great job, but it would be nice to see a female up there as well, just to be a representative of the citizens."
Tony Martinez, Bradley and Kathy Krakowian did not return phone messages seeking comment.
However, in a Facebook post announcing her candidacy, Krakowian said she will run a positive campaign filled with honesty and respect.
"Yes, my husband was on the Hewitt City Council, but I am my own person with my own opinions and thoughts," she wrote. "I can assure the great people of Hewitt that I will not allow myself to be drawn into any drama."
To win the seat, a candidate must win by a majority, or at least 50.1 percent of the vote, making a runoff likely. No date for a runoff has been set, but it would be set 30 to 60 days after the Nov. 6 election. The winner's term will expire in May 2019.