A former Hewitt City Council member who quit three months into his first term filed Thursday to run for the at-large council seat he was appointed to in March.
The council appointed Kurt Krakowian, 54, owner of Texas Variety Entertainment and an actor, to the seat after former council member Alex Snider resigned.
After Krakowian also resigned in the same term, the city council held a special election to fill the seat. Erica Bruce was elected in a runoff in December after ousting seven other candidates, including Krakowian’s wife, in the most crowded race Hewitt had seen in years.
Krakowian said in a statement Thursday that he withdrew his resignation July 16, three days after he submitted it. He said in the statement that former City Attorney Charlie Buenger incorrectly advised the city council the resignation could not be withdrawn, forcing the city to hold a special election for the seat.
Krakowian, who also previously served as district director for state Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco, said he filed again to work for Hewitt residents.
"I want to move the city of Hewitt forward," he said. "I think with, in light of everything that came out they realized I wasn’t the bad guy in the situation and that I was looking out for the best interest of the taxpayer."
Krakowian said he served on the city’s planning and zoning committee for six years before he was appointed to the city council.
Former Hewitt City Manager Adam Miles, Michael S. Bancale, Texas Farm Bureau administrator of systems and procedures, and retired city secretary Betty Orton have also filed for the position.
While he was a council member, Krakowian raised Miles’ relationship with his girlfriend, a city employee, as an issue during a public meeting, bringing scrutiny.
Belinda Kay "Katie" Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, filed complaints with the city against Krakowian.
Krakowian said in his statement Thursday that Hewitt is a great community to live in and raise a family but there is room for improvement.
"The past city manager got the city of Hewitt in debt by over 65 plus million dollars," he wrote. "We need to start paying more than interest payments on this debt. We need to build a reserve. Our streets are in need of repair and not just a temporary quick fix or patch. We need to ensure that our future water supply is taken care of. I promise to always make it a goal to control the spending of your tax dollars."
Filing ends at 5 p.m. Friday for the May 4 municipal election.
Three other seats on the seven member council in Hewitt are open in the election.
Ward 1 councilman Travis Bailey filed for re-election and has drawn an opponent, former mayor and councilman Charles D. "Charlie" Turner.
Ward 2 Councilman James Vidrine is not seeking re-election. Matthew Mevis, an environmental analyst for the city of Waco Water Quality Laboratory, is the only person who has filed for the position.
The term for Mayor Ed Passalugo, who holds Ward 3, is also ending. No one has filed for the seat.
The city council votes on which council member will serve as mayor after the election.