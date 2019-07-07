The second-highest-ranking Hewitt administrator’s future with the city may be decided during a special city council meeting Monday.
The council will discuss in executive session and could take action on a lawsuit settlement and separation agreement with Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, during the meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, according to an agenda posted Friday.
Allgood filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the city in February, claiming she routinely faced bias, primarily referring to actions by then-Mayor Ed Passalugo and former council member Kurt Krakowian.
City Attorney Mike Dixon declined to comment on the agenda items for Monday’s meeting. City Manager Bo Thomas said the council is likely to take action Monday night, and more information may be available then, depending on the council’s decisions.
Allgood’s attorney, Ryan Johnson, did not respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.
Allgood’s lawsuit states certain males in authority positions often questioned Allgood’s qualifications, credentials or education in public, but did not do so for male employees. The suit alleges Hewitt officials, including Passalugo, sexually harassed Allgood and other women employees through conduct including demeaning comments and insults.
Passalugo, who did not seek re-election in May, has denied any wrongdoing against Allgood.
Allgood’s suit seeks compensatory damages, including covering attorney fees, damages for back pay, emotional pain and suffering, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment and loss of prestige.
Adam Miles resigned as city manager in November with an $88,000 settlement. He had also filed complaints with the city against Passalugo and Krakowian.
Miles and Allgood have acknowledged they were in a romantic relationship, and council members have said they were long aware of their relationship before they had lodged any complaints.
Dixon prepared a 200-page report at the city council’s request shortly after he was hired as city attorney, in which he blamed much of the tumult among city officials on attempts by Allgood and Miles to smear certain council members.
Miles unsuccessfully sought a city council seat in May.