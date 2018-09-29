A Hewitt resident who sent an email to council members encouraging elected officials to give city employees a raise quickly found himself under police questioning.
Ward 2 council member James Vidrine reported to police he was concerned a line in the email was a threat. The resident, Matthew Mevis, said the line refers to upcoming elections.
After seven short paragraphs outlining his opposition to a recent council decision to table raises for city employees and encouraging the council to give the raises, Mevis wrote "If 'winning' is more important to you than city employees, then, by all means, wait until September 17th to act magnanimous and finally do the right thing. But know this makes you no friends and will cost you dearly in the coming months."
Vidrine’s seat is up for election in May, along with the seats held by Mayor Ed Passalugo and Council Member Travis Bailey and a vacant seat that will be filled during a special election in November.
Angela Tekell, Vidrine's layer, said the email was angry, and other elected officials shared Vidrine's concerns.
Police Chief Jim Devlin said officers decided the Aug. 30 email did not rise to the level of a threat.
Mevis said he feels he was targeted for expressing an opinion council members did not share.
Vidrine did not return multiple calls for comment.
Tekell said Vidrine felt that, because of the tense climate among city officials and the tone of the email, it was appropriate to ask police to contact Mevis about his intent. Vidrine was particularly concerned about the line stating this "will cost you dearly in the coming months," she said.
Vidrine does not know Mevis and could not determine his intent on his own, Tekell said.
In text messages the day after the email was sent, Vidrine told Devlin where Mevis worked and said Mevis should be “verbally trespassed from the city council chambers for his threat,” according to documents obtained through the Texas Public Information Act.
Vidrine sent another text asking Devlin to call him.
Devlin said he first received a copy of Mevis’ email from City Manager Adam Miles when Miles forwarded it to each department head.
The email to council members asks elected officials to “stop holding employees hostage for your own purposes.” Mevis references the city council adopting a budget that includes a 3 percent across-the-board raise, then tabling that raise.
“What is fair and right is not punishing hourly rank and file employees because you have axes to grind. What is fair and right is not waiting until the night of the final vote to voice an objection to the ENTIRE COMPENSATION SYSTEM of the city after more than a half-dozen meetings geared toward this exact purpose,” Mevis wrote.
Devlin said officers contacted Mevis, who confirmed what they suspected, that the line in the email about "consequences" refers to upcoming elections.
“I explained that to Mr. Vidrine, and he was good with it,” Devlin said.
Devlin said he cannot recall Vidrine asking the department to investigate any similar situation.
Mevis has been no stranger to the council recently. He has written letters to the editor in the Tribune-Herald and has spoken before the council during the public comment portion of the meetings. Mevis has blamed residents for allowing city leadership to go unchallenged for so long.
But Mevis said he was surprised to get a call from the police department.
“To me, this looks a lot like a systematic campaign of targeting,” Mevis said. “It makes no sense for people to try to come at me because, A: I’m not running for anything. They have an iron-glad voting majority and, C: I’m just one person. It makes no sense unless they’re afraid of what I’m saying or they are afraid that people will actually listen to me.”
Mevis said he did not know who contacted the police department about the email until contacted by the Tribune-Herald. Mevis said he was even more concerned it happened knowing Vidrine requested a case number from Devlin, meaning he wanted the complaint official and documented.
“If they’re going to swing at a taxpayer with a legitimate difference of opinion, who is coming to the table with facts, then they’ll swing at anybody,” Mevis said.