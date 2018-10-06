The city of Hewitt has no written report from an at least $17,000 investigation it hired a Fort Worth law firm to conduct after two city employees and a council member filed complaints against Mayor Ed Passalugo and another complaint had been filed against then-council member Kurt Krakowian.
Whatever the results of the investigation by Lynn Ross & Gannaway LLP are, the city has no record of it, according to its response to a public information request from the Tribune-Herald. The investigation's findings have not been made public.
"I have confirmed with Julia Gannaway that no written report on the results of the investigation exists and that the results of the investigation were provided verbally to the council in executive session," said Waco attorney Mike Dixon, who the council hired after firing Charlie Buenger as city attorney Sept. 17.
The city council called for the investigation May 21, and Krakowian cast the only vote against hiring the firm. The council then had a meeting with the firm June 21 that was closed to the public.
Through Sept. 10, the city had paid the firm $17,241 and paid Buenger $24,056 for his continued representation of the city, City Manager Adam Miles has said.
Dixon, who has been a lawyer with Haley & Olson PC since 1988, said all investigatory work compiled during the inquiry has since been handed over to the Texas Municipal League and the Texas Rangers as part of their investigations, which are continuing five months after the initial complaints were filed.
The lack of any records in Hewitt's possession raises the question of what the city handed over to the Rangers and the Texas Municipal League, the city's insurer, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry said.
What he can discuss is limited because of the ongoing investigations and potential litigation, but he wishes there were some type of written documentation from the law firm, Fortenberry said.
He also said he found it "kind of odd" that no transcript or recording was made of the council's 3½-hour closed-door meeting with Gannaway attorneys in June. An attorney with the firm specified that no transcript of the meeting would be made, Fortenberry said.
Hewitt residents deserve, at some point, to have access to the final results of the firm's investigation since it was publicly funded, Fortenberry said.