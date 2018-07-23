Hewitt's assistant police chief has filed a formal complaint against Mayor Ed Passalugo, council member James Vidrine, and former council member Kurt Krakowian, in advance of a special council meeting Monday that will consider a variety of complaints against elected officials.
City Manager Adam Miles said the complaint was filed Saturday night, and council members received a copy Monday.
Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders, who has been with the department 27 years, said he is sad and embarrassed about the situation within the city right now. Saunders said he recently saw an email exchange between Passalugo, Vidrine and Krakowian that referred to him as "fluff" and that he should retire.
"I have no idea why they said that," he said.
Since mid-May, six city employees and one council member have filed 12 separate complaints against elected officials, including Passalugo, Vidrine and Kurt Krakowian, who resigned July 13, Miles said. Of the 12 separate complaints, four were specifically against Passalugo; five were specifically against Krakowian; two named both Passalugo and Vidrine; and one complaint was directed at Passalugo, Krakowian and Vidrine.
Another 18 city employees have formally expressed concern for their continued employment with the city, Miles said.
The city of Hewitt has 100 employees.
On Friday, Passalugo requested a special meeting be held Monday night to consider the city manager’s employment status. The council will also discuss complaints filed last week against Passalugo and Vidrine regarding official misconduct, retaliation and hostile work environment.
The city council will meet behind closed doors at 6 p.m. Monday at Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court, to “deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal” of Miles. The council could choose to vote on Miles’ status in open session.
The city has spent more than $40,000 investigating the complaints.
