The suspect in a Hewitt Drive bank robbery Tuesday fired at least four shotgun blasts at close range into the windshield of a Hewitt officer who was pursuing him, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said Wednesday as more details of the incident emerged.
Dallas Scott Bohanan, 25, of Waco, remained in McLennan County Jail on a $160,000 bond with felony charges of aggravated assault of a police officer and evading arrest. Meanwhile, the police officer, Clint Brandon, was on medical leave from the department due to an injury from the shooting, Devlin said.
Police said Brandon arrived at the scene of the ongoing robbery at the PointWest Bank, 420 N. Hewitt Drive, around 9 a.m. Tuesday and saw the suspect exiting the bank. Bohanan was carrying an undisclosed amount of cash and a long gun, Devlin said.
When Brandon ordered Bohanan to show the officer his hands, Bohanan fired at least one shot at Brandon. The officer took cover the two exchanged gunfire, Devlin said.
Bohanan got into a pickup truck parked near the entrance to the bank and fled.
In the 100 block of North Hewitt Drive, Bohanan is believed to have noticed Brandon in pursuit with his patrol car's emergency lights flashing. Devlin said the suspect stopped his car, stepped into the roadway and fired at least four blast from a shotgun at Brandon's patrol car, piercing the windshield in several places.
When Bohanan exited his truck, he was between 18 to 20 feet away from Brandon's patrol car when the shooting started. As the shots rang out, Brandon threw his car into reverse and tried to put more distance in between himself and the shooter, Devlin said.
Contrary to earlier reports, Devlin said Wednesday that Brandon did not return gunfire in the Hewitt Road confrontation, due to traffic in the area. The pellets struck Brandon's patrol car and shattered out the back window.
The pellets his the patrol car's light bar, dash camera and caused other damage to the car. After the shooting, Devlin said Bohanan returned to his truck and continued to evade officers.
Additional officers took over the pursuit near Bagby Avenue and Corporation Parkway. A detective took Brandon to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for medical treatment, Devlin said.
Bohanan drove to a Waco neighborhood and crashed his pickup truck near Garden Drive and Wingate drives, police said. He ran into a yard in the 3300 block of Clover Leaf Drive, where he was later captured by Waco police.
Hewitt officers worked with troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Waco, Woodway and several other police agencies to process about five crime scenes along the six-mile pursuit route. Devlin said the FBI will investigate the bank robbery while local officers will investigate the other crime scenes.
Waco police investigated a hit-and-run crash near New Road, where Bohanan is believed to have struck a private vehicle during the pursuit. Officers said no one was injured in the hit-and-run crash.
Brandon remained on medical leave Wednesday after sustaining injuries during the incident. Devlin said after he is medically cleared, he will be placed on administrative leave with paid pending an officer-involved shooting investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers, per department policy.
Devlin said Brandon will likely remain on administrative leave until the Rangers submit their findings for review to a McLennan County grand jury. He said he was proud of all his officers and thankful for the assistance from partner agencies.
Bohanan was arrested on a first-degree felony aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon and third-degree felony charge of evading. He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with a bond listed at $160,000.
Devlin said additional charges are likely to follow.