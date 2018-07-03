Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin has been driving his personal vehicle for work for the past three months to ensure the department’s patrol officers have the right equipment.
As the city council starts working on next year’s budget, Devlin is not asking for reimbursement, or mileage expenses, just looking for ways to shuffle resources to meet the department’s needs. Having not received funding for a new vehicle in the current budget, Devlin is now seeking seven vehicles, at a time when elected officials are already contemplating a tax rate increase.
The department is also requesting to add two positions and to buy shields for school resource officers and a bean bag launcher.
Unlike budget talks in recent years, the Hewitt City Council decided Monday to review budget requests from department head line by line.
In an almost four-hour meeting Monday, the council only had time to hear the police department’s requests before they called the meeting at almost 10:30 p.m. The council will continue budget discussions at its July 16 meeting.
The city plans to have a preliminary budget posted for public view on the city website by Aug. 1 and a public hearing on the tax rate and budget Aug. 13. The council is scheduled to adopt the budget and tax rate Aug. 27. The new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.
City Manager Adam Miles reviewed a 117-page slideshow on the budget during the meeting Monday.
City leaders reviewed the potential need to raise the tax rate to cover debt payments on a $5 million certificate of obligation issued last year to pay for an overhaul of Ritchie Road, from Panther Way to South Hewitt Drive, in a project with McLennan County and the city of Waco. The funding will also cover $1.3 million for fire trucks, $730,000 for public safety radios, and money for streets and drainage and park improvements.
“The budget is a process,” Miles said Monday. “We never really stop working on the budget.”
About 79 percent of the city’s expenses are related to personnel, he said. The general fund also covers other city services, including maintenance and care for the city’s 66.85 miles of streets, 53.99 acres of city-maintained drainage areas, and 91.5 acres of parks, Miles said.
This year’s budget included no tax rate increase, significant cuts in all departments, no new personnel, and no cost of living adjustments or other raises for employees, Miles said. The budget also included a significant reduction in employee training, no new vehicles, and postponed expenditures, he said.
Miles said he wants to see the city decrease employee turnover, and a big factor for employees is compensation. He said the city does not have to pay the most to be the employer of choice, but the lack of raises last year hurt employee morale. Eight employees resigned after learning their insurance costs would go up and their pay would stay the same, Miles said. Another 10 have confirmed they are actively searching for new employment, he said.
Police requests
Devlin said he has requested five marked patrol vehicles that would each cost $63,000 fully equipped and two unmarked vehicles that would cost $52,000 fully equipped. Devlin said he would like an unmarked vehicle for himself but it is not a priority.
“As the leader, if I have to give up something that comes with my job I’ll do that so I have an officer not using a vehicle with 100,000 miles on it getting in emergency pursuit,” Devlin said.
Maintenance costs on the department’s older vehicles are starting to outpace what the vehicles are worth, he said.
The two new positions in the budget request would allow the department to provide the additional school resource officer Midway Independent School District requested add another patrol officer, Devlin said. An officer already with the city would fill the school resource officer role, and both new hires would go on patrol, he said.
The second position wold help the department get closer to a state and federal industry standard of two police officers per 1,000 residents, Devlin said. The department would need 30 to 31 officers to meet that ratio, he said. It has 25, including Devlin.
Devlin said he is also requesting two ballistic shields, which cost about $3,000 each, for each of the two current school resource officers.
“Having that available to them I think will afford that protection for them in confronting an armed individual,” Devlin said. “It will minimize the chance for someone to not enter into a scene because they don’t have any ballistic protection for them. This is not something they are going to walk around the hallway with. This is an emergency situation only. … I hope they never even get to use the dang thing.”
The bean bag launchers he is requesting would give officers a non-lethal weapon to use when encountering an individual having a mental health crisis or in other situations where a deadly force could be avoided, Devlin said. He said he does not want a lack of tools to leave an officer with no option but to use deadly force.
“Going back on some of these instances where you have a mental consumer that has a knife, and they don’t really know what they are doing — this is a hypothetical situation — and we’re trying to talk them down and trying to talk them away from the knife and get them the help they deserve, they need, I want a third option,” Devlin said.
Devlin also stressed the need for his officers to get a pay increase and said he is losing two to the Woodway Police Department.
“I’ve never asked for a pay raise. I’ve gotten them, just because it’s across the board,” Devlin said. “Take me out of the equation, that’s fine.”
Police Detective Michael Zahirniak addressed the council Monday during the “hear visitors” portion of the meeting. Zahirniak, who has worked for the city 10 years, told the council how much he loves the city of Hewitt and enjoys working for the city. However, police officers and employees across the city need raises, he said.
“I make barely $1 more than an officer that just started,” Zahirniak said.