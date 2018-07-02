Hewitt Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry joined a resident during a city council meeting Monday in calling for the immediate resignation of Mayor Ed Passalugo and council member Kurt Krakowian.
Two city employees who have filed complaints against Passalugo and Krakowian with the city and the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division have also called for resignations from the pair of elected officials.
Two formal complaints from city employees against Passalugo claim the mayor has engaged in defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, and has generally created a hostile work environment.
Fortenberry filed a “report of official misconduct” against Passalugo alleging violation of Texas open meetings laws.
Passalugo and Krakowian did not address the comments during the meeting.
Fortenberry and multiple residents also referenced an email Passalugo forwarded April 15 to council member James Vidrine, which was provided to the Tribune-Herald in an open records request.
Passalugo wrote, “This is funny but true …” in the email with the subject line, “Engineering …….but praise the Austrian doctor."
The email included a quote: “In 1912, the world famous Austrian gynecologist, Dr. Hermann Otto Kloepneckler, M.D., Ph. D published the following: ‘The best engine in the world is the vagina. It can be started with one finger. It is self-lubricating. It takes any size piston. And it changes its own oil every four weeks. It is only a pity that the management system is so f-----g temperamental.’”
Passalugo said the email was sent using his personal email account and should not have been provided in an open records request.
Charles Buenger, an attorney contracted to represent the city, said it was necessary to release the email to comply with the Texas Public Information Act.
Council members have regularly used their personal email addresses in recent year to conduct city business, making the accounts subject to the open records request in question, Buenger said.
Fortenberry said the email is “vulgar, disgusting and vile” and an example of chauvinistic, backward thinking.
Fortenberry made his statements after Passalugo started discussing his request to appoint a committee to update the city’s ethics and council relations policy, which was last updated in 2004.
Shortly after the complaints were filed against him, Krakowian ceased direct communication with City Manager Adam Miles, an arrangement Fortenberry said is unacceptable. Every time Krakowian receives information from Buenger instead of Miles it costs residents money, Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry said he received an email Monday stating Krakowian had changed his mind and would now accept emails from city employees.
“The timing of this email is suspect,” Fortenberry said.
The city’s first-month bill from a Fort Worth law firm hired to investigate the complaints against Passalugo and Krakowian totaled $15,940.84. The city has not received a bill yet from Buenger.
Hewitt resident Erica Bruce, a toxicologist, said during the meeting Monday that she has attended council meetings for a year and has witnessed Passalugo, Krakowian and Vidrine be discriminating, demeaning and intimidating to women on city staff, including the two who filed formal complaints.
She met with Miles twice, before the employees filed their complaints, to discuss her concerns with the council members' actions, Bruce said.
“I don’t know the women who have filed the complaints against you either, so I have no dog in this race,” she said. “You can bring as many of your neighbors, your physician, whoever in here and they can talk about you being a good neighbor. However, I have witnessed you be discriminating toward women on the city staff.”
Bruce said she also received the email between Passalugo and Vidrine in her open records request.
“This clearly demonstrates your blatant disrespect of women,” she said. “Your actions are not honorable. They are unjust, discriminating, clearly deceptive and your arrogant attitude is disgusting.”
Hewitt police Sgt. John Tucker, president of the Hewitt Police Association, said morale in the city is the lowest he has seen since he started with the city in 2002. The low morale is an effect of tension related to issues on the city council, compounded by a lack of raises, Tucker said. He has continued to hear about employees looking for new jobs because they have not been given raises.
Tucker said he had a rookie officer recently ask him if the council supports the police department. Tucker said yes, the council supports the department, and the officer responded, “Then why are they comparing us to burger flippers and belittling us?”
“This is the reality from the people who actually work here day in and day out,” Tucker said.
The attorney for the employees who filed the complaints wrote in a letter to the city that “Passalugo publicly referred to certain female employees, including Ms. (Belinda Kay "Katie" Allgood) and (Cassie Rose Muske), as ‘burger flippers,’ despite the fact that both are accomplished public servants with college degrees.”