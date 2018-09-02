Hewitt Mayor Ed Passalugo has called a special meeting for 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the city’s legal services, but any more specific intent of remains unclear.
The meeting, posted Thursday, comes amid a slew of formal complaints from city employees and turmoil among council members and the city manager. The council hired a Fort Worth law firm to investigate some of the first complaints employees filed against Passalugo in May. Charles Buenger, a local attorney who has represented the city since 1981, handed the firm’s findings over to the city’s insurer last month and has also played a role in handling the upheaval, in addition to routine city business.
Other than a call to order and adjournment, the only item on the agenda Passalugo hand-delivered to city staff states “Review, discussion, and consider the engagement of legal services for the City of Hewitt.” The agenda does not include any executive session closed to the public, which would be typical of a council considering employment changes or discussing pending legal matters.
Passalugo has not responded to inquiries about the purpose of the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry said. Fortenberry filed a complaint against Passalugo in May alleging Passalugo had gathered consensus among council members outside public meetings, in violation of open meetings laws.
“This is the most vague agenda idea I have ever seen in my two-and-a-half years on the city council,” Fortenberry said. “I don’t think anybody on the council knows what this is in regards to, so what I am trying to find out before we all walk in there is to what this topic is about, because obviously you need to plan and understand what is going on.”
After not receiving a response to his initial questions about the meeting, Fortenberry sent a follow-up to Passalugo on Saturday reiterating his initial questions and stating he is concerned the 10 a.m. meeting time is an effort to limit public participation.
Passalugo also did not respond to messages from the Tribune-Herald.
City Manager Adam Miles said he has not been in contact with Passalugo and is unsure of the purpose of the meeting. He said Buenger is aware the meeting has been scheduled. Buenger did not respond to messages from the Tribune-Herald.
The stream of complaints against city council members started in mid-May when employees Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood and Cassie Rose Muske accused the mayor of defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, as well as creating a hostile work environment.
At least a dozen complaints have been filed against Passalugo, council member James Vidrine and former council member Kurt Krakowian. After Krakowian resigned in July, he also filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice alleging Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin had improperly barred him from a public meeting. He was allowed into the meeting after Devlin pulled him aside briefly as he entered.
Since May 1, the city has paid Buenger & Associates about $33,000, though it is unclear how much is related to complaints against city officials and how much was related to regular city business.
The city has paid about $15,000 to the Fort Worth firm Lynn Ross & Ganaway, which was hired to investigate complaints against Passalugo. Buenger handed over Lynn Ross & Ganaway’s findings last month to the Texas Municipal League, which insures claims against cities, including Hewitt.
Fortenberry said Passalugo has become closed off in about the past two months, at least selectively, and it has affected city business.
He was taken aback at a move to table discussion of employee raises in the most recent council meeting, after the council had approved a balanced $9.9 million budget and a tax rate that would cover the raises, Fortenberry said.
Vidrine made the motion to table the raises, and Passalugo seconded it. After a 5-1 vote with Fortenberry opposed, the meeting was adjourned with no discussion.
“It seems like Ed and Vidrine always know what is going on, but none the other city council members or the city manager have a clue where we are going,” Fortenberry said. “In the last six to eight weeks, the mayor has not communicated at all, and as a council representative, I think you should be transparent with the public.
“He is the most nontransparent individual I’ve seen on this council ever in the last two months.”