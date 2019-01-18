A second political newcomer has filed to run for the Hewitt City Council in the May 4 municipal election, and an incumbent has said he will not seek re-election.
Michael S. Bancale filed to run for the at-large seat held by Erica Bruce, and Ward 2 Councilman James Vidrine said he plans to step down at the end of his term.
“I’ve got other chapters to write in my life,” Vidrine said.
Bancale, who has lived in Hewitt almost 32 years, is a Texas Farm Bureau administrator of systems and procedures and has never run for office before. Bancale said he lives in Ward 3 but wants to run for the at-large seat that covers the whole city.
Bancale, who is also a contract photographer for Waco Today and the Waco Tribune-Herald, is the second person to file in Hewitt. Hewitt resident Matthew Mevis has also filed, for the Ward 2 seat. Mevis, an environmental analyst for the city of Waco Water Quality Laboratory, is unopposed so far since Vidrine does not plan to run.
Four of the seven council seats in Hewitt have terms ending this year. In addition to the Ward 2 and at-large seats, terms will end for the Ward 1 seat held by Travis Bailey and the Ward 3 seat held by Mayor Ed Passalugo.
Waco City Council
In Waco, terms are up for Districts 2, 4 and 5 on the city council.
Incumbent council member Dillon Meek filed for re-election to represent District 4 and drew challenger Nicholas St. John.
Baylor University graduate Hector Sabido filed to represent District 2. The seat is held by Alice Rodriguez, who has not yet filed.
Incumbent Jim Holmes also has filed for the District 5 and has not yet drawn a challenger.
Waco ISD
The Waco Independent School District has two, three-year terms ending for its board of trustees.
Incumbents Angela Tekell and Allen Sykes, representing District 4 and District 5 respectively, have filed for re-election and not yet drawn challengers.
Candidate filing for the May 4 municipal elections will continue through Feb. 15, and the last day to register to vote in the election is April 4.
Other city council openings:
- Bellmead: Three seats open
- Beverly Hills: Four seats open
- Crawford: Three seats open
- Lacy Lakeview: Four seats open
- Lorena: Three seats open
- Mart: Five seats open
- McGregor: Three seats open
- Woodway: Three seats open
Other school openings:
- Bosqueville ISD: Three seats open
- China Spring ISD: Two seats open
- Connally ISD: Two seats open
- Crawford ISD: Three seats open
- La Vega ISD: Two seats open
- Lorena ISD: Two seats open
- Mart ISD: Three seats open
- Midway ISD: Three seats open
- McLennan Community College: Two seats open.