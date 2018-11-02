The Hewitt City Council will meet behind closed doors Monday to discuss ending City Manager Adam Miles' employment.
Miles did not return a call for comment Friday afternoon.
The city council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court, for an open meetings act training workshop. The regular meeting will start at 7 p.m., and the agenda includes an opportunity for the council to take action on a separation agreement with Miles and to appoint an acting city manager.
The agenda states the council will "consider a separation agreement between the city manager and the city of Hewitt mutually terminating the city manager's employment contract." It is unclear whether the action would amount to the council firing Miles.
The council is also scheduled to go behind closed doors to discuss litigation matters regarding Texas Workfroce Commission charges.
Miles has worked for the city for 10 years. His position as city manager is one of the few in the city over which the council has direct control and the ability to hire or fire.
The city council has not met since Oct. 1 and canceled an Oct. 15 meeting.
Several residents and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry have raised concerns the council would fire Miles.
Miles sent a letter to council members in July alleging Mayor Ed Passalugo had committed an Open Meetings Act violation, potentially a Class C misdemeanor. Miles wrote the 1,900-word letter July 22, a day before a closed-door meeting Passalugo called to consider Miles’ employment and discuss various complaints against the mayor and council members, according to emails obtained by the Tribune-Herald.
Miles wrote in the letter that Passalugo wanted to fire him and former City Attorney Charles Buenger. The council fired Buenger on Sept. 17 in a 4-2 vote. Fortenberry and council member Bill Fuller opposed the decision.
Miles' girlfriend, Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, was one of the first city employees to lodge a complaint against Passalugo over the summer, which spurred a multitude of actions from the once-quiet council.
Miles and Allgood's relationship did not become a matter of public discussion until former council member Kurt Krakowian raised the matter as an issue during a May 21 council meeting when he received news Allgood had filed a complaint against him. Krakowian stepped down July 13 amid news of a new complaint. Three days later, Krakowian tried to withdraw the resignation he sent Miles, but the withdrawal was denied.
Miles has said city leaders have known of his relationship with Allgood for at least two years.
Allgood hired attorney Ryan Johnson to represent her in her allegations of discrimination, harassment, disparate treatment, workplace bullying and defamation by Passalugo. She later submitted complaints against Krakowian and council member James Vidrine. Allgood initially filed the complaint with the city May 21 along with then-city employee Cassie Rose Muske. Muske left her position with the city Sept. 28.
Since the original filing, several employees have filed complaints against the three members of the council. Fortenberry also filed a complaint against Passalugo in May alleging Passalugo had gathered consensus among council members outside of public meetings, violating open meetings laws. Allgood also has a pending discrimination complaint filed with the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division.
The Texas Rangers and the Texas Workforce Commission opened investigations.
Fortenberry said Friday that Miles has always scored highly on employment reviews done by the council. He said Miles has been a great city manager. The reason Miles' position is on the agenda is that the three council members who had complaints filed against them are trying to shift consequences away from themselves, Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry said he was frustrated to find out Miles' employment status was listed on the agenda by seeing the agenda posted, not through prior communication from the city attorney.
“I’m sitting here looking at this agenda I just opened, and obviously we’ve got a lot going on that this council member hasn’t heard a word of,” he said.
The meeting Monday is the night before Election Day, when Hewitt residents decide which of the eight candidates will fill the seat vacated by Krakowian.