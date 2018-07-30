The Hewitt City Council on Monday set a Nov. 6 election date to fill the seat of former Councilman Kurt Krakowian and weighed whether to increase the tax rate to fund personnel expenses.
City Manager Adam Miles presented a proposed balanced budget that holds the tax rate steady at 53.9677 cents per $100 valuation, the same level as the last five years. That budget funds a 3 percent employee cost of living adjustment and step raises for employees, as well as a new school resource officer, a new police officer and nine new vehicles.
The budget does not include the roughly $25,000 for promotions for employees who have taken on increased job responsibilities, and $40,000 for additional market-based salary adjustments for the police and fire departments, per the budget. A 1-cent tax increase would generate $92,500, enough to cover those requests, Miles wrote in his report to the council.
Miles had originally presented a budget with a 2-cent tax rate increase, but revised it after tax revenue projections came in showing a tax base increase of more than 11 percent. With little discussion or debate, the council voted to set the maximum rate at 54.9677 cents, leaving the door open for a one-cent increase.
The city will hold public hearings Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 on the tax rate. Both meetings will be at 7 p.m. at Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court. The council is scheduled to adopt the rate Aug. 27 for the upcoming fiscal year budget.
A copy of the proposed budget is on the city’s website, www.cityofhewitt.com, and at the Hewitt Public Library.
The council also agreed to hold a special election Nov. 6 to fill out the remaining term for Krakowian, who resigned July 13 amid continuing complaints that city employees filed against him. The term will end in May.
City Secretary Lydia Lopez said it’s unclear at this point how much the special election will cost. Candidate packets for the at-large seat will be available Tuesday at City Hall, she said.
The council Monday night didn’t discuss the ongoing two-month investigation into employee allegations against council members, including Krakowian, James Vidrine and Mayor Ed Passalugo.
But a crowd of about 50 residents showed up for the meeting, and several addressed the council, urging members to provide answers to the public about the turmoil.
Matthew Mevis said the city council should be part of the solution, not the problem. He said Passalugo’s actions have been unfit, and it appears he’s on a quest for vengeance, Mevis said.
“If you are part of some of the problem going on in the city or your actions or inactions are allowing this to continue … then you’re just as guilty as the people being accused of these things,” he told the council.
Passalugo declined comment after the meeting.Hewitt resident Erica Bruce, a Baylor University associate professor and graduate program director, again called for Passalugo’s resignation during the meeting. She has made the request at several previous meetings.
“Rather than things getting better over the last few weeks they have gotten worse,” she said. “We are not operating in a discrimination-free work environment, rather there are new complaints, and you are certainly not regaining the trust of the citizens.”
Bruce said Passalugo is conducting a witch hunt against employees in an act of retaliation.
“The fact that you, Mr. Mayor, have systematically targeted specific employees following the complaints is unlawful and demonstrates a clear retaliation against the people who have made complaints and other city staff who have tried to conduct business for the city that opposes your revolting behavior,” she said.
Betty Orton said she’s lived in Hewitt for more than 50 years and served as the city secretary for 19 years, before retiring in 1998.
“In that time I can honestly say we had a good staff, a good council,” she said. “The council respected the employees. The employees respected the council.”
Orton suggested the council amend its charter to set term limits for council members. However, she noted, for the city to be successful residents must get out and vote.
“There’s such a nice group out here tonight but when we have elections, as the city secretary will tell you, we hardly have anybody show up,” she said.