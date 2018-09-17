The Hewitt City Council fired its legal representation and hired a new attorney on Monday, ending nearly two weeks of uncertainty over who was providing the city legal advice.
In a 4-2 vote, the city council removed Charles Buenger and Buenger & Associates as the city's legal representation, though an attorney from that firm will continue to work as a prosecutor for the city's municipal court. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry and councilman Bill Fuller opposed the decision, with Fortenberry defending Buenger's record.
After an hour behind closed doors in executive session, the council then unanimously approved hiring Waco attorney Mike Dixon, of Haley & Olson, P.C., to represent Hewitt as the city attorney.
The council had voted on Sept. 4 to pursue a legal services agreement with Dixon's firm at the urging of Mayor Ed Passalugo but failed to take action to fire Buenger, leading Dixon to ask for a formal vote.
Council meetings since mid-May have been roiled with conflict, some of it revolving around complaints that staff and council members have filed against Passalugo and Councilman James Vidrine.
Dixon said that since he was considered for the role, he’s been pelted with questions such as, “Really? Have you seen the council meetings? You going to get combat pay?”
“That’s not how a progressive and beautiful city like Hewitt needs to be viewed,” Dixon said.
Passalugo declined comment after the meeting. The mayor has repeatedly said during meetings that he lost faith in Buenger. He has said information has been leaked to media outlets and that Buenger erred in releasing an email between Passalugo and Councilman James Vidrine that called women “f-----g temperamental.” Buenger released the email in response to Tribune-Herald open records request. Passalugo said the email came from his personal account.
Hewitt City Council members do not have city email addresses and receive all emails regarding city business to their personal accounts.
Buenger, who had represented the city since 1981, spoke Monday during the public comment portion of the meeting and prior to his dismissal. Standing with his back to the city council and facing the audience, he said he has been overwhelmed by the support shown to him since it first became apparent the council was aiming to fire him.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve gotten calls, letters, emails, texts, I’ve been approached at restaurants by people I don’t even know,” he said. “I can’t imagine people standing up for a lawyer like that.”
Fortenberry said after the meeting that the dismissal did not change anything for the city prosecutor.
Last week, the council approved maintaining Kathleen Dow, who works for Buenger & Associates, as the city prosecutor. The action was taken on Dixon's recommendation, who said at the time the firm was under the impression they'd been separated, and therefore Dow had quit working for the city.
During the meeting, the city council also unanimously approved unfreezing cost-of-living adjustments and step-pay wages for city employees. During the Aug. 28 meeting, the council approved its balanced $9.9 million budget and a flat tax rate but tabled discussions of a proposed 3 percent raise for all city employees. The budget includes the money to cover the 3 percent cost-of-living adjustments for all staff.
Prior to all the votes, Dixon started the meeting by explaining to council members and the packed council chambers why he chose the wording for parts of Monday’s meeting agenda.
Dixon, who has been a lawyer with Haley & Olson since 1988, said he worded the agenda to include an amendment to the “citizen participation” portion of the meeting to bring back normalcy to the meetings. An item on the agenda proposed limiting the scope of public comments allowed during city meetings. It would prohibit “complaints or personal attacks against employees or officials” during public comments.
Other cities have similar restrictions but the policy would have been new for Hewitt.
“In retrospect, it would have been better to just do this, just to talk to everyone,” Dixon said. Dixon, who represents multiple cities and McLennan County, said it’s difficult for a council member to focus on the rest of the meeting after they’ve been called a slew of names by residents. Dixon asked the council to disregard the proposed change and said he hopes the change is never needed.
Monday's council agenda had originally scheduled public comment after council discussions, but Dixon moved it back to its normal order before the discussions. Dixon said he is used to government meetings where agenda items are regularly reordered during the meeting.
He said he has been working to restore order and civility to the meeting and city business and did not mean to upset members of the public with the change.
“I stepped over the line,” Dixon said. “I’m sorry.”