Hewitt officials are bracing to be sued by the two city employees who filed complaints against Mayor Ed Passalugo and former council member Kurt Krakowian.
Charles Buenger, an attorney retained by the city, said Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood and Cassie Rose Muske filed with the Texas Workforce Commission and “asked for the right to sue.”
As a consequence, Buenger said, he’s asked all council members to not make public statements about information received in legal briefings in the case.
“The investigation into allegations is ongoing,” Buenger said. “Although most of the fact-finding has been completed.”
The two employees filed complaints with the state June 25, about a month after the city council hired a Fort Worth law firm to do an independent inquiry into the behavior of Passalugo and Krakowian. The women originally accused the mayor of engaging in defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, as well as creating a hostile work environment. By May 21, when the law firm Lynn, Ross and Gannaway was hired to do the inquiry, allegations about Krakowian had been added.
The city has spent about $40,000 so far on the investigation by the Fort Worth law firm and Buenger.
The council heard from the firm in a 3 1/2-hour special meeting behind closed doors on June 21 but would not discuss the briefing afterward. Until Monday night, the council and Buenger would not confirm whether the investigation was ongoing. Additional complaints have since been filed against Passalugo and Krakowian, though City Manager Adam Miles would not confirm how many complaints have been filed total.
The Hewitt City Council met in executive session Monday to hear about the latest complaints against Krakowian, who submitted his resignation last Friday.
Miles had previously stated that the council could leave Krakowian’s seat vacant until the end of his term in May 2019, but he said Monday that he had been mistaken. The council will have to hold a special election to fill the seat before next May, though the timeline is not yet certain, Miles said.
Hewitt resident Michael Bancale spoke during the meeting Monday, asking the council to be more transparent and open about the investigation.
Bancale said in light of “particularly a disturbing email” it would be best if the members of the council involved would resign immediately. He was referring to a chain email message Passalugo forwarded to Councilman James Vidrine on April 15 that contained a graphic joke about female anatomy. He also took issue with alleged comments Passalugo made to female employees, comparing them to “burger flippers.”