Facing at least two new complaints, Hewitt City Council member Kurt Krakowian resigned Friday from the at-large seat he was appointed to five months ago.
Krakowian has had multiple complaints filed against him since the council unanimously appointed him to the vacant seat, including at least two new complaints the council will review Monday, City Manager Adam Miles said. The nature of the complaints and identities of the complainants are confidential until the city council reviews the information Monday night, Miles said.
Krakowian acknowledged one of the complaints in a statement announcing his resignation Friday morning. According to Krakowian’s statement, he contacted a city employee by social media regarding city issues.
Miles noted that the Hewitt city charter requires that “the council and its members shall deal solely through the city manager, and neither the council nor any member thereof shall give orders to any subordinate of the city manager, either privately or publicly.”
Violating the city charter is a Class C misdemeanor, Miles said. Resigning does not necessarily relieve an elected official of any potential consequences of a complaint, Miles said.
In his statement, Krakowian said that when he was appointed he wanted to be the people’s voice, ask questions and do what is right.
“I found out very quickly what would happen when I did,” he wrote.
In May, two city employees filed formal complaints against Mayor Ed Passalugo, and one also filed a complaint against Krakowian. The complaints outline a variety of allegations, including gender discrimination and workplace bullying, and the city council hired an independent law firm to investigate. Both employees filed retaliation complaints against the pair of officials last month.
Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry filed an official misconduct complaint against Passalugo in May, alleging he violated state open meetings laws. Less than two weeks ago, Fortenberry called on both the mayor and Krakowian to resign.
In his statement Friday, Krakowian said he has been notified of another complaint against him, stemming from a Facebook message he sent. Krakowian said he sent the message because he was told employee morale was low and he wanted to offer encouragement.
“I and my wife were dragged through the media mud, more myself because I was standing up for the citizens,” he wrote Friday. “The latest would have happened again during the Hewitt City Council meeting this coming Monday with another frivolous complaint being filed. The official misconduct was me sending one of my male Facebook friends which also works for the city of Hewitt this message: ‘Roger, Thank you for your hard work for the city of Hewitt. I will fight for Hewitt staff as yourself along with many other employees to increase your pay. Don’t always listen to everything you hear. I want to take care of the working bees what are the backbone of the city.’ ”
Inquiry costs
The city has spent about $40,000 so far on the investigation of the initial complaints filed in May, including payments to Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross & Gannaway, hired to investigate the complaints, and Charles Buenger, an attorney contracted to represent the city.
In his statement Friday, Krakowian offered a conciliatory message to Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, and Cassie Rose Muske, parks and media coordinator, who brought the original complaints.
“I would also like to apologize to Katie Allgood and Cassie Muske if I did anything to them,” he wrote. “Both ladies are very smart and I wish them well in their careers.”
Filling the seat
Attorney Ryan Johnson, who represents Allgood and Muske, said Krakowian contacted him Friday morning to inform him of the resignation and to apologize to Allgood and Muske.
“While we appreciate his candor over the phone, his repeated statements to the media that the claims against him were ‘frivolous’ and that he’s been dragged through the mud is just another example of a blatant refusal to accept responsibility for his own actions,” Johnson said.
Actions by city council members have caused personal and professional difficulties for Allgood and Muske, he said.
“Councilman Krakowian’s public outbursts against these two women in response to their discrimination complaints has been both bizarre and inappropriate. It certainly contributed to creating a hostile working environment.
“The city of Hewitt needs to be a place where women are empowered to work as public servants and where our daughters can have shining examples of talented and successful women. At this time, the city of Hewitt would be wise to appoint a qualified female to serve on its city council. It would certainly be a step in the right direction in light of all that has occurred.”
City charter only allows the council to appoint one person to fill a vacancy within a year, Miles said.
“They’ve used up their one person from the charter with Kurt,” he said.
The council could call a special election in November to fill the newly created vacancy or leave the seat vacant until the city’s regularly scheduled election in May.
The council is set to formally accept Krakowian’s resignation at the meeting Monday. A workshop meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and the regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.