Hewitt’s political upheaval continued Monday as the council spent more than three hours behind closed doors discussing the city manager’s employment status and various complaints against council members, including a new complaint from the assistant police chief.
The council then returned into open session and adjourned without comment, giving no resolution to the 80 or so Hewitt residents who showed up for the special meeting. The council will meet again in regular session July 30.
Before the meeting on Monday, council members received a copy of a formal complaint that Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders filed Saturday against Mayor Ed Passalugo, council member James Vidrine, and former council member Kurt Krakowian. It was the latest of a series of complaints against the three elected officials in recent weeks.
Saunders, who has been with the department 27 years, said he is sad and embarrassed about the state of the city. Saunders said he recently saw an email exchange between Passalugo, Vidrine and Krakowian that referred to him as “fluff” and that he should retire.
“I have no idea why they said that,” he said.
Since mid-May, six city employees and one council member have filed 12 separate complaints against elected officials, including Passalugo, Vidrine and Kurt Krakowian, who resigned July 13, Miles said. Of the 12 separate complaints, four were specifically against Passalugo; five were specifically against Krakowian; two named both Passalugo and Vidrine; and one complaint was directed at all three men.
Another 18 city employees have formally expressed concern for their continued employment with the city, which has 100 employees, Miles said.
The city has spent more than $45,000 investigating the complaints. The council May 21 hired Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross & Gannaway to investigate the allegations, and has continued to pay attorney Charles Buenger to represent the city in the matter.
On Friday, Passalugo requested a special meeting be held Monday night to consider Miles’ employment, though he would not discuss his reasons. The council was also discussing the complaints filed last week against Passalugo and Vidrine regarding official misconduct, retaliation and hostile work environment.
The past several council meetings have drawn both supporters and critics of the three council members facing complaints, but Monday’s meeting was not posted for public comment.
Hewitt resident Erica Bruce, who spoke to the council July, and emailed a letter to the council, Miles and Buenger on Monday morning, asking her comments to be read aloud to the council.
Bruce, a Baylor University associate professor and graduate program director, wrote that Passalugo’s agenda items clearly demonstrate a retaliation effort against the city manager and Buenger. She again called for Passalugo’s resignation.
“These public servants are being targeted because the truth they speak contradicts the lies these men are living and hiding behind,” she wrote. “We as a city need to be working to finalize the budget, consider our current tax rate and move forward with the intention of integrity and building the trust of the people of Hewitt. This is no small task and those left to pick up the pieces after the repulsive actions of the councilmen involved, will have a significant road ahead.”
Hewitt resident Anthony Martinez, who has lived in the city 18 years, felt the opposite way.
Martinez arrived at the meeting with a sign that read, “Drain the Swamp,” and “Make Hewitt Great Again.” Martinez said he hoped the city fired Miles, Devlin, and the fire chief to rid the city of drama.