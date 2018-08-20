Three months after the Hewitt City Council hired a Fort Worth law firm to investigate misconduct allegations involving its members, the inquiry is now in the hands of the Texas Municipal League, which insures the city against claims.
The Fort Worth firm, Lynn, Ross & Gannaway, has largely completed its fact-finding mission, submitting no further bills to the city, City Manager Adam Miles said. Since May 21, the city has spent about $46,000 on legal fees with that firm and the city’s usual attorney, Charles Buenger.
Buenger forwarded the investigation results to attorneys with the Texas Municipal League, which oversees a risk pool for member cities such as Hewitt, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry said. The timing of the inquiry is out of the city’s hands until the organization finishes its work, Fortenberry and Miles said.
Fortenberry and six city employees have filed 12 separate complaints since mid-May against an assortment of elected officials, including Mayor Ed Passalugo, council member James Vidrine and Kurt Krakowian, who resigned his council seat July 13. Fortenberry filed an official misconduct complaint against Passalugo alleging open meetings violations.
Fortenberry and other Hewitt residents have publicly called for the resignation of the elected officials named in the complaints.
The stream of complaints began in mid-May when employees Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood and Cassie Rose Muske accused the mayor of defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, as well as creating a hostile work environment.
Fortenberry said Monday he did not expect the investigation to take as long as it has.
“I’m sure hoping that something comes to light as soon as possible,” Fortenberry said.
Passalugo said after the meeting there was no new information on the matter. The investigation was not mentioned during the city council meeting Monday night.
During the meeting, the council held the second public hearing on the proposed one-cent property tax rate increase.
The proposed tax rate of 54.9677 cents per $100 valuation is one cent about the current rate. The extra revenue would go toward employee promotions, market-based salary adjustments for personnel, and the re-establishment of a position in the finance department, according to city documents.
For average Hewitt homeowner, with a home valued at $186,500 and a 20 percent homestead exemption, the tax increase would cost $15 more a year, according to city documents.
Hewitt resident Matthew Mevis spoke in favor of the increase to allow city employees to make the competitive wage needed to keep them employed with the city.
“This tax increase y’all are discussing directly impacts making those wages competitive for people,” Mevis said.
Hewitt resident Melissa Perry spoke against the hike.
Perry said the city is in a debt-heavy situation due to poor decisions made by the council. City leaders should cut excess spending to pay for personnel and infrastructure needs rather than increase taxes, she said.
The council is scheduled to vote on the tax rate at 7 p.m. Aug. 27, in the city council chambers, 200 Patriot Court.
Hewitt resident Michael Bancale told the council Monday that Hewitt officials have seen resistance to the increase tax rate because residents want the council to be better prepared for challenges. Bancale laid blame on council members for not abiding by the city’s code of ethics and for not working to keep the community informed. He also said residents have failed the city by not attending council meetings and voicing their opinions.
In discussing the lack of foresight, Bancale referenced a letter included in the council agenda packet in which Passalugo promises to work with the city manager on a three-year budget outlook.
“What a great idea,” Bancale said. “Why are we just now doing that?”
In the letter to City Manager Adam Miles, Passalugo wrote that he wants to work with him to put together a three-year forecast of revenue, capital projects, expenses, future payroll needs and debt reduction.
“These projections can give the council and our citizens a forward outlook on what future tax rates will likely be needed to have a balanced budget, keeping in mind that any future tax rate has to both affordable to our citizens and take care of the needs of our employees,” Passalugo wrote.