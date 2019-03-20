Hewitt City Council members awarded a contract this week for the final phase of a $1.2 million waterline replacement project that runs almost the length of the city's Interstate 35 frontage.
Council members agreed Monday to hire Black Rock Construction, which placed a $587,650 bid for the third phase of the project. Black Rock's work will include replacing an 8-inch line with a 16-inch line that will be able to serve an area with expanding residential and commercial development.
"The main reason for this project and for the size of it is to move water from the north side of town to the south side of town and vice versa for if we had issues from one side of the city to the other," City Engineer Miles Whitney said. "We had lines of sufficient size down I-35, but now we are just connecting the dots."
City officials approved phase 1 of the plan last year, which includes replacement of 8-inch lines with 16-inch lines from Spring Valley Road to north Industrial Boulevard along I-35. Bell Contractors is continuing its work on the $419,995 first phase.
City workers finished phase 2 in 2017. They installed a new line paralleling the interstate from Industrial Boulevard to the south side of Castleman Creek at a cost of about $150,000. The stretch city crews handled cut through vacant land, which cut down on safety concerns and allowed them to work without interfering with traffic, Whitney said.
The final phase, phase 3, will run from south of Castleman Creek to Glenleigh Drive near the south end of city limits, according to city plans. Whitney said Black Rock Construction likely will finish the project by the end of the year.
"We are trying to promote growth and move water so there are no other issues later on," he said.