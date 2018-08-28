The Hewitt City Council approved a balanced $9.9 million budget and a flat tax rate Monday but tabled discussion of a proposed 3 percent raise for all city employees.
The budget the council approved includes money to cover 3 percent cost-of-living raises for all staff, but council member Travis Bailey said, for one, he would like to consider offering higher percentage raises to lower paid employees and lower percentage raises to higher paid employees.
“If you have one person making a jillion dollars and you have another working making half-a-jillion dollars, a 3 percent raise is never going to make things even. It just gets further apart,” Bailey said. “We’ve had so much stuff to look at in the last few weeks, we just really wanted to make sure we do what is fair and right.”
But the move comes at a suspect time, said Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry, who cast the only vote against tabling discussion on raises. Fortenberry and six city employees have filed 12 complaints in recent months with a variety of allegations against former council member Kurt Krakowian, Mayor Ed Passalugo and council member James Vidrine.
“With the recent actions being investigated of the mayor, my concern is the negative outcome to the city and employees,” Fortenberry said. “The other problem is we likely will not know until the next council meeting in mid-September, just a few days before the 2018-19 budget goes into effect (on Oct. 1). Based on their actions, it feels like it is retaliatory and harassment against (City Manager) Adam (Miles) and his employees.”
The council unanimously passed the proposed budget and tax rate of 53.9677 cents per $100 of property value, the same rate the city has had the past five years.
Major new expenditures in the budget, submitted by Miles, include a new school resource officer, a new police recruit, nine new vehicles to replace 11 old ones, automatic step raises and the 3 percent cost-of-living raise, according to city documents.
The council voted 5-1 to table discussion of employee raises until Sept. 17.
Vidrine made the motion to table the decision on raises. There was no discussion before the vote, and no explanation was given before Passalugo adjourned the meeting.
Council members Wilbert “Walky” Wachtendorf and Bill Fuller did not return phone calls seeking comment Tuesday.
“It is unusual, and typically if there are differences of opinion, they will discuss those and try to get them all resolved at the same time,” Miles said. “Clearly, they wanted to put that decision off until the Sept. 17 meeting, and we will wait to see what discussion or proposals occur between now and that time.”
Department heads approached him Tuesday to express concerns with the delay among staff members, but he, too, does not know council members’ plans, Miles said.
“I have not received any direction from the council related to what their intention is on Sept. 17,” he said. “I have not talked to all of the city employees, but a lot of employees are asking the question why they would not approve the cost-of-living adjustment and the raises that were included in the budget. I think they have more questions than emotions.”
The formal complaints against council members started in May, when city employees Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood and Cassie Rose Muske alleged Passalugo had engaged in defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, and had generally created a hostile work environment.
Fortenberry also claimed Passalugo had violated open meetings laws. The council hired an outside firm to investigate the initial claims, and complaints on various levels remain pending against Passalugo, Vidrine and Krakowian, who resigned amid the discord.