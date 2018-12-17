Bellmead City Manager Bo Thomas is set to become the next Hewitt city manager next month after his contract won the Hewitt council’s approval Monday.
The Hewitt City Council voted 5-1 to hire Thomas, with Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry casting the dissenting vote. Fortenberry said he wanted more time to review the 10-page city manager agreement.
“Expect for things I’ve added to strengthen your contract, this is pretty much what you’ll get from any (Texas City Management Association) based contract,” City Attorney Mike Dixon said.
Thomas will start Jan. 28 unless current contractual commitments allow him to start sooner, Dixon said. His salary was set at $153,000, and his total compensation including benefits will exceed that of former City Manager Adam Miles by $2,000.
Thomas has worked as Bellmead’s city manager for the past six years. Prior to that, he worked as the city manager in the northern Arizona town of Page for almost a decade. Before Arizona, Thomas worked 13 years for the city of Hobbs, New Mexico, including eight as city manager.
Thomas has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from New Mexico State University.
Fortenberry told Dixon he felt like the city attorney was “ramrodding” the council.
Dixon said what Fortenberry called ramrodding, he called bringing solutions.
Fortenberry also was the sole vote Dec. 4 against offering Thomas the contract. He said at the time he wanted the opportunity to interview more candidates.
The council interviewed Thomas almost a month after voting 4-2 to approve a separation agreement with Adam Miles, the longtime city manager who had filed formal complaints against Mayor Ed Passalugo and a councilman. The council agreed Nov. 5 to an $88,000 settlement with Miles.