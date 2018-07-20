The Hewitt City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to consider the city manager’s employment status at the request of Mayor Ed Passalugo, and the council will also discuss new complaints filed against Passalugo and council member James Vidrine regarding official misconduct, retaliation and hostile work environment.
The city council will meet behind closed doors at 6 p.m. at Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court, to “deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal” of City Manager Adam Miles. The council could choose to vote on Miles’ status in open session.
Miles, who would complete 10 years with the city in September, said he had no comment at this time on the review of his position. His last annual evaluation by the council was in March.
Meanwhile, Vidrine is the third Hewitt council member in the past two months to be the target of formal employee complaints. At least five city employees and one elected official have separately filed formal complaints against either Passalugo, Vidrine or former council member Kurt Krakowian, who resigned July 13 after additional complaints surfaced.
Miles said the newest complaints, which came to the council’s attention this week, were not submitted by the city employees who have filed previous complaints.
The stream of complaints began in mid-May when employees Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood and Cassie Rose Muske accused the mayor of defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, as well as creating a hostile work environment.
At the time, Miles said he, too, had witnessed behavior reflected in the complaints.
On May 17, Hewitt Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry also filed an official misconduct complaint alleging Passalugo violated Texas open meetings laws.
Miles himself soon came under scrutiny as Krakowian called for him to step down without pay during the investigation of the complaints. Krakowian cited Miles’ romantic relationship with Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration, as an issue.
City documents show the council has known for at least two years about the relationship between Miles and Allgood. Miles said he discussed the relationship during his annual review with the whole council in 2016, 2017 and in 2018.
Miles’ position as city manager is one of the few in the city the council has direct control to hire or fire.
In Miles’ latest council evaluation in March, Miles earned high marks. On a scale of 1 to 5, his average score in every category of performance was above 4, which is defined as “exceeds expectations.”
The rating came with a comment of “maintains a high degree of personal integrity in personal and public affairs.” That comment, written by an unidentified council member, also cautions that “his personal relationship with a department head has been questioned recently and could possibly result in increased liability for the city.”
Miles’ cumulative evaluation for 2017 and 2016 for each category was rated either outstanding or exceeds expectations.
The council May 21 voted 6-1 to hire Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross & Gannaway to do an independent inquiry into the allegations lodged by Fortenberry and the city employees against Passalugo. The decision came two weeks after the council had appointed Passalugo as mayor.
Charles Buenger, the attorney representing the city, said during a council meeting Monday that he has advised the elected officials to not speak about the complaints or the investigation into the allegations due to a pending lawsuit. Buenger confirmed that the investigation, which has cost more than $40,000, is continuing.
The city anticipates a lawsuit to be filed by Allgood and Muske, who is the city’s parks and media coordinator. Ryan Johnson, the employees’ attorney, said this week the future of litigation depends on city leadership.
“Frankly, the council fails to grasp the scope of the problem or its detrimental effect on the morale of city employees,” Johnson said.
Krakowian cast the sole vote against hiring the law firm in May, saying the firm had worked with Miles in the past and could not be impartial. It was during that same May 21 meeting that Krakowian publicly announced Allgood had also filed a complaint against him.
The city is preparing paperwork to call for a November special election to fill Krakowian’s vacancy. Costs for the special election have not yet been determined. The term for the at-large seat ends in May.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is July 30.