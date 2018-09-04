In a nine-minute special meeting Tuesday, Hewitt City Council members voted 4-2 to oust City Attorney Charles Buenger, who has handled a barrage of accusations by city employees against Mayor Ed Passalugo and certain council members.
In a meeting called by Passalugo, the council voted to end a legal services contract with Buenger, who has represented the city since 1981. The council voted to replace his law firm, Buenger & Associates, with Haley & Olson, P.C.
Passalugo told the council that he has lost confidence in the legal advice Buenger has given in the last several months. He said he discussed the decision with his personal attorney, who is defending him against the employee complaints.
"Myself, along with my (personal) attorney has said the only way to fix this is to make a change," Passalugo said during the meeting. "That is why I called this special meeting."
City employees have filed at least 12 separate complaints against elected officials, including Passalugo, council members James Vidrine and Kurt Krakowian, who resigned July 13. Of the complaints, four were specifically against Passalugo; five were specifically against Krakowian; two named both Passalugo and Vidrine; and one complaint was directed at all three men.
Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry filed a complaint against Passalugo in May alleging Passalugo had gathered consensus among council members outside public meetings, in violation of open meetings laws. Fortenberry and council member Bill Fuller were the only two members to oppose the action to remove Buenger on Tuesday.
"I think firing the city attorney is a diversion, and I think their future actions, which we will see in the next few days to few weeks, will be part of it," Fortenberry said. "They are picking the herd off one at a time against the people who have done the enforcement against the wrongdoings they've done. I think we are going to see more of that."
In an interview after the meeting, Buenger said the decision was not surprising considering the lengthy investigation conducted by Fort Worth firm Lynn Ross & Ganaway, into complaints against council members. Buenger has forwarded the results of that investigation to the city's insurer, the Texas Municipal League.
"Sometimes people don't want to hear the truth. Sometimes you give people the truth and they don't like it," Buenger said. "That is what has happened."
Discussion between Fortenberry and Passalugo got heated during the meeting when Passalugo claimed Buenger misinterpreted the law during executive sessions. He said Buenger has also acted inappropriately after public hearings by allegedly shaking the hand of a resident who had called for Passalugo's resignation during a previous meeting.
"Mr. Buenger, on one occasion, was out in the audience and was congratulating somebody for dressing me down and there are two witnesses to that," Passalugo said. "He said 'Nice job,' and shook the person's hand."
Passalugo said information has been leaked to media outlets about items discussed in executive session. He did not say Buenger was the source of that information, but he faulted Buenger for releasing a personal email between Passalugo and Vidrine that jokingly compared female anatomy to an automobile engine.
Buenger released that information in response to an open records request made by the Tribune-Herald. Passalugo said the email was personal and should not have been released.
"According to the attorney general, things that are private should not have been handed over," Passalugo said. "The joke that I did, that I sent to Mr. Vidrine, that was never even checked."
Buenger said he had a good understanding of the city of Hewitt's needs and direction. He said it will take a new law firm time to become familiar with the investigation.
"It is going to cost a fortune just to get (another law firm) up to speed," Buenger said. "I had a pretty good handle (on things in the city of Hewitt) until these guys started receiving all these complaints, and I've never seen this happen like that."
City Manager Adam Miles said he will contact Haley & Olson and try to work out an arrangement to represent the city of Hewitt. No arrangement had been made by early Tuesday afternoon.