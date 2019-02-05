The Hewitt City Council has approved $353,700 in work set to start next month on North Old Temple Road and two nearby stretches.
The council approved a contract Monday, funded by bond money, with Waco Paving Inc., which placed the lowest of four bids. The project is scheduled to last four months and includes maintenance of Old Temple between Spring Valley Road and Sun Valley Boulevard, maintenance on Attaway Road and repairs where road base failed at the intersection of Briarfield Street and Ivy Lane.
This stretch of Old Temple was rebuild in the late 1990s or early 2000s and is in need of maintenance to extend its life, not the type of reconstruction completed last year on the other side of Spring Valley, City Engineer Miles Whitney said. That work on South Old Temple was split between two projects, one costing $1.47 million and the other costing $390,000.
Traffic will be narrowed to one lane during portions of the upcoming work, Whitney said. It is in primarily residential areas, with Old Temple acting as a common through street.
Police pay
During its meeting Monday, the city council also approved a request from Police Chief Jim Devlin to adopt an ordinance aimed at easing recruitment of more experienced police officers.
Under current regulations, newly hired officers start with entry-level pay, regardless of previous experience. The new ordinance will allow the department to start new hires with a higher salary, based on their law enforcement experience, Devlin said.
"We need all the tools we can in order to retain and get these folks in here," Devlin said.
May 4 election
The council also approved a resolution to hire McLennan County to conduct its May 4 election. The estimated cost for the city’s share is $1,269, depending on how many other entities participate in the joint general election. Most cities and school districts hire the county to run their elections.
As many as 20 entities could participate in the May 4 election, depending on how many have contested races.
Council member Erica Bruce asked if an early voting site in Hewitt could be added to the two sites in Waco and one each in Robinson and Bellmead the county is already planning.
Adding an early voting site in Hewitt would cost an extra $5,000, City Secretary Lydia Lopez said. It is up to the council whether it is worth the cost, City Manager Bo Thomas said.
"You’ve already had a special election this year, and your election costs are starting to stack up right now," Thomas said.
Four council seats are up for election this year.
The last day candidates can file to run is Feb. 15, which is also the last day an early voting site can be added to the list, McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said.
So far, Michael S. Bancale and Betty Orton have filed to run for the at-large seat held by Bruce. Matthew Mevis has filed for the Ward 2 seat held by Councilman James Vidrine, who is not seeking re-election.
No one has filed for the Ward 1 seat held by Travis Bailey, but Bailey said he plans to run.
"They can beat me but they can’t make me quit," Bailey said.
No one has filed for the Ward 3 seat held by Mayor Ed Passalugo, and Passalugo has not told the Tribune-Herald whether he plans to seek re-election.
The last day to register to vote is April 4.