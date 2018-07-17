Former Hewitt City Council member Kurt Krakowian said Tuesday he is filing a federal civil rights complaint, alleging he was improperly barred from attending the public meeting in which the council accepted his resignation.
Krakowian, who resigned his seat Friday, said his right to enter a public meeting was violated Monday night when Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin confronted him and escorted him to a small room in the lobby of City Hall. Krakowian waited in the room for about two minutes before being Devlin allowed him into the meeting.
Krakowian wrote in a statement that Devlin told him that Charles Buenger, an attorney representing the city, had instructed the chief to not let him enter and that "They are going to ‘criminal trespass' you. Because there is an ongoing hostile work environment complaint and being disruptive."
Krakowian broadcast the confrontation live on his Facebook page.
The video shows Devlin ask Krakowian to follow him into the room, where the chief relays Buenger's instructions and the possibility of trespass charges. Devlin leaves and asks Krakowian to wait, then returns after a few moments, motioning him into the meeting and saying, "Feel free to enjoy the meeting, sir."
After about five minutes sitting in the meeting, Krakowian steps outside with a TV news crew to do an interview, the video shows.
"Chief Devlin would not say how I was being disruptive because I just walked in," Krakowian wrote in his statement. "My civil rights were violated even though they finally let me in because I was stopped and detained with no merit and was not able to freely, as a taxpayer citizen of Hewitt, to walk into a public Hewitt City Council meeting."
Public meetings are open to all people, regardless of residency.
Krakowian said he plans to file a complaint about the incident with the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.
In an interview Tuesday, Devlin said that after he spoke to Krakowian, he consulted with Buenger, who told him Krakowian could enter.
A criminal trespass charge would require a person to violate a notice they are not allowed on a specific property, Devlin said. He directed any further questions to City Manager Adam Miles.
Buenger said Tuesday the city was prepared to file charges if the former council member became disruptive.
"We expected Mr. Krakowian might be disruptive or intimidating to employees," he said. "He was not and therefore not removed. Anyone who is disorderly or disrupts the meetings or intimidates employees will be removed and warned off city hall property."
The Hewitt City Council on Monday formally accepted Krakowian's resignation in a regularly scheduled meeting, which was posted for the public to attend.
Buenger also said during the meeting that the city is preparing for a lawsuit by the two city employees who have already filed discrimination complaints with the state against Krakowian and Mayor Ed Passalugo.
Based on that possible litigation, Buenger has instructed the council not to talk about the case, including the investigation the city hired an outside law firm to conduct.
Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood, who serves as the city’s managing director of administration, and Cassie Rose Muske, who is parks and media coordinator, brought the original complaints. Their attorney, Ryan Johnson, said in a statement that the two are still deciding whether to pursue a lawsuit.
"Whether or not litigation is necessary is 100 percent dependent upon city leadership," Johnson said. "Thus far, the city council has failed to be transparent, has reportedly paid over $40,000 for an investigation without revealing the results to the public and done little or nothing to fix the obvious problem. Frankly, the council fails to grasp the scope of the problem or its detrimental effect on the morale of city employees. The last thing these employees want is litigation, but without transparency and clear action by the city, these female employees will have no choice but to file suit."
Krakowian was appointed to the city's at-large council seat five months ago. His resignation came after he learned additional complaints had been filed against him by city employees.
Miles has said the city will have to hold a special election to fill the vacancy before the term ends in May. When that election will be has not been determined, Miles said.