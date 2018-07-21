Former Hewitt City Council member Kurt Krakowian said Saturday he has sent the U.S. Department of Justice a complaint against the city of Hewitt and its police chief for temporarily barring him from a recent council meeting after he had resigned.
Krakowian also wrote in a complaint form he shared with the Tribune-Herald that he was harassed and bullied for several months by City Manager Adam Miles, Charles Buenger, an attorney representing the city, and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry. The trio tried to ruin his reputation in the community and spread false statements about him, Krakowian wrote.
Krakowian submitted his resignation to the city July 13 as he and the Mayor Ed Passalugo faced several complaints from city employees. The employees’ complains include claims of bullying, creating a hostile work environment gender discrimination, and later, retaliation after the initial complaints.
Miles said Saturday that Krakowian’s previous public statements, including during a May 21 council meeting, show Krakowian was the one doing the bullying.
The meeting minutes, which are also included in Krakowian’s complaint form, state the former council member read a confidential complaint against him filed by Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood, the city’s managing director of administration. During that meeting, Krakowian also raised issue with Miles and Allgood dating, a matter they disclosed to the council two years ago.
“I don’t think the public record shows Mr. Krakowian was ever anything but the one who did the bullying,” Miles said.
Krakowian’s complaint form includes background information of his five months on the city council, including his disagreement with Miles’ recommendations regarding the budget. Miles works with department heads to prepare the city’s budget, and it is ultimately up to the city council to determine what is adopted.
He also includes a copy of the formal complaint filed against him by Allgood.
Fortenberry, who has filed an official misconduct complaint against Passalugo alleging open meetings violations, said Saturday he does not know what “false statements” Krakowian alleges he made.
However,the entire council was told in writing and in person not to contact or say anything negative to city employees in light of the complaints, Fortenberry said. Krakowian did not follow those instructions and contacted a city employee via Facebook messenger, Fortenberry said.
“He’s having to deal with the consequences of his actions,” Fortenberry said. “He is not good for the city. He is writing checks that we cannot cash from a legal standpoint.”
The city has spent more than $40,000 in legal expenses since the first complaint was filed in mid-May.
Fortenberry said he called for Krakowian’s resignation in a public meeting because the former council member’s actions were bringing the city down.
The civil rights complaint form Krakowian filled out is available on the U.S. Department of Justice website and states the U.S. Attorney’s Office is primarily a legal office and not an investigative agency. The Civil Rights Section of the office will evaluate complaints and could refer them to another agency for investigation or other action, according to the website.
Krakowian wrote that the focus of his civil rights complaint is that he was barred from a public meeting last week.
Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin approached him as he walked into City Hall as the meeting was ongoing and walked with him to a small room in the lobby, he said.
A video Krakowian broadcast live on his Facebook page shows about two minutes pass between his initial contact with Devlin and Devlin telling him he was free to enjoy the meeting.
“I feel being stopped and detailed for no reason without causing any disruption was a volition of my Constitutional, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties to attend an opening government meeting at free will,” Krakowian wrote in the complaint form.
Buenger said at the time that the city was prepared to issue a criminal trespass warning if the former council member became disruptive.
“We expected Mr. Krakowian might be disruptive or intimidating to employees,” he said. “He was not and therefore not removed. Anyone who is disorderly or disrupts the meetings or intimidates employees will be removed and warned off City Hall property.”
Krakowian’s complaint alleges Devlin’s actions constituted official oppression.
“I understand that a DOJ complaint has been filled out, and I’m assuming has been filed, and I look forward to meeting with the Department of Justice,” Devlin said Saturday.
The city council meets Monday for a special meeting.