Hewitt City council member Kurt Krakowian said he will resign Friday after weeks of controversy, including a new complaint accusing him of official misconduct.
Krakowian said that when he was appointed to the at-large council seat five months ago, he wanted to be the people's voice, ask questions and do what's right.
"I found out very quickly what would happen when I did," he wrote in a release Friday, ahead of the next Hewitt City Council meeting on Monday.
Krakowian and Mayor Ed Passalugo had already faced official complaints on various grounds from city employees, charges that have been investigated by an independent firm hired by the city council. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry less than two weeks ago called on both the mayor and Krakowian to resign.
In his statement Friday, Krakowian said he has been notified of another complaint against him, stemming from a Facebook message he sent to a city employee. Krakowian said he sent the message because he was told employee morale was low and wanted to offer encouragement.
"I and my wife were dragged through the media mud, more myself because I was standing up for the citizens," he wrote in a release. "The latest would have happened again during the Hewitt City Council meeting this coming Monday with another frivolous complaint being filed. The official misconduct was me sending one of my male Facebook friends which also works for the City of Hewitt this message: 'Roger, Thank you for your hard work for the city of Hewitt. I will fight for Hewitt staff as yourself along with many other employees to increase your pay. Don’t always listen to everything you hear. I want to take care of the working bees what are the backbone of the City.' "
The source and date of the most recent complaint was unclear from Krakowian's statement.
The controversy on the Hewitt City Council reached a flashpoint in April after employees Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood and Cassie Rose Muske filed formal complaints against Passalugo with the Texas Workforce Commission's Civil Rights Division. Charges included defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying, as well as creating a hostile work environment.
Fortenberry filed a complaint accusing Passalugo of official misconduct, specifically in violating Texas open meetings laws. Fortenberry alleged that Passalugo created “walking quorums” by polling city council members about official business without a called meeting. Allgood also filed a complaint against Krakowian, alleging he retaliated against her after she filed her original complaint.
In May, the council hired Fort Worth law firm Lynn, Ross & Gannaway to conduct an independent review of the accusations, but the results of that review have not been disclosed.
Fortenberry joined a resident during a July 2 city council meeting in calling for the immediate resignation of Krakowian and Passalugo.
In his statement Friday, Krakowian offered a conciliatory message to the two city employees who brought the original complaint.
"I would also like to apologize to Katie Allgood and Cassie Muske if I did anything to them," he wrote. "Both ladies are very smart and I wish them well in their careers."
Attorney Ryan C. Johnson, who represents Allgood and Muske, said Krakowian contacted him this morning to inform him of the resignation and to apologize to Allgood and Muske.
"While we appreciate his candor over the phone, his repeated statements to the media that the claims against him were 'frivolous' and that he’s been dragged through the mud is just another example of a blatant refusal to accept responsibility for his own actions," Johnson said.
"Ms. Allgood and Ms. Muske just want to be able to do their jobs — not as a man or woman, but as a person," he said. "We’ve all been troubled by the words and actions of certain city councilmen over the past year, but for these women it has upset their jobs and lives. And Councilman Krakowian’s public outbursts against these two women in response to their discrimination complaints has been both bizarre and inappropriate. It certainly contributed to creating a hostile working environment.
"The City of Hewitt needs to be a place where women are empowered to work as public servants and where our daughters can have shining examples of talented and successful women. At this time, the City of Hewitt would be wise to appoint a qualified female to serve on its City Council. It would certainly be a step in the right direction in light of all that has occurred."
