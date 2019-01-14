The Hewitt City Council heard recommendations Monday from its city attorney about how to resolve months of turmoil, focusing heavily on a single city employee who had filed complaints against council members.
City Attorney Mike Dixon reviewed the roughly 200-page report he compiled at the request of the council to shed light on employee complaints that were filed against council members over the summer, including complaints by Belinda Kay “Katie” Allgood, managing director of administration.
Dixon said emails between Allgood and City Manager Adam Miles, who were in a romantic relationship, illustrated efforts to smear the council. Dixon scrutinized Allgood’s history with the city, including the 78 percent salary increase she received between May 2015 and October 2018.
“It was a little confusing to see that kind of rise, until you understand that there’s a relationship between the city manager and this person,” Dixon said.
Dixon said the complaints that Allgood and another female employee filed against council members did not rise to the level of gender discrimination, as the accusers alleged.
Dixon said it is clear the city council needs training in interpersonal communications. A communication style that is gruff or impatient can be perceived differently by others, Dixon said. The city also needs to create rules of conduct for council members and standards of behavior during meetings, he said. More detailed employment policies are needed as well, he said.
The city council needs to also address Allgood’s “title cluster,” Dixon said, referring to the multiple roles she plays in Hewitt government. Dixon’s report was based on an external investigation by Fort Worth attorney Julia Gannaway, which was commissioned by the council.
Allgood’s attorney, Ryan C. Johnson, called Tuesday’s meeting a waste of taxpayer money.
“To have a city attorney make a public presentation which ignores the $40,000 Gannaway findings is inexcusable,” Johnson said. “It’s a fraud on the public. Dixon obviously had the ability to speak with Ms. Gannaway. The city paid $40,000 for her report. Why would Mr. Dixon not bring her down to present her findings as well?”
Johnson said it’s unprecedented for a city attorney to publicly criticize a city employee who filed a discrimination complaint, and to question her job qualifications because of her age and gender.
Allgood filed a discrimination complaint with the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division against the city alleging she received disparate treatment from Mayor Ed Passalugo, Councilman James Vidrine and former Councilman Kurt Krakowian. Allgood’s former coworker Cassie Rose Muske, former parks and media coordinator, filed a similar complaint. Muske resigned her position with the city Sept. 28 and received a $20,000 settlement form the city’s insurer, the Texas Municipal League Risk Pool.
Dixon said he was against the settlement.
“Ms. Muske’s TWC complaint was settled by the Texas Municipal League over our vehement objections,” Dixon said. “The Texas Municipal League believes in making business decisions. Sometimes that’s hard to swallow. I like to sometimes feel like we can have some principle too. “
Councilwoman Erica Bruce said it was offensive to see the term “live-in girlfriend” used in the report to reference to Allgood.
“This is unprofessional, at the very least, and can be perceived as gender bias in itself,” she said. “Why was the term ‘live-in boyfriend’ not used when referring to the other party involved? Neither of those terms is professional and add no pertinent information to the report.”
Bruce said the personnel issues highlighted in the report do not negate or justify the discriminating, disparaging, intimidating and retaliatory actions of the accused council members. Bruce said she spoke with Miles twice when he was city manager regarding incidents by council members she’d witnessed.
“The behavior I observed, on multiple occasions, was demeaning, hostile and intimidating,” she said. “It was clear that the behavior was directed at certain women on the staff and I never observed, even remotely similar, behavior toward men on the staff while attending these meetings for almost two years.”
The more than 200-page report by Dixon, which is posted on the city’s website, includes signed affidavits from city employees.
A signed affidavit from finance assistant Regina Fox, who has worked for the city for 15 years, described the romantic relationship between Miles and Allgood. It recounts that Miles talked about cancelling all council meetings, and stopped holding work sessions completely after the initial complaints were filed.
“Katie pretty much had the run of the place from the start, even being allowed to attend department head meetings before she became full-time,” Fox wrote.
Police Chief Jim Devlin wrote in his signed affidavit that he told Miles on multiple occasions that his relationship with Allgood was poor professional judgment. Miles “completely changed” after the meeting between him and Passalugo where he learned Allgood’s job was one of the one considered for elimination, Devlin wrote.
“Over the next couple of months, Mr. Miles became consumed with the complaints that had been filed as well as verbally attacking members of council – which were his bosses,” Devlin said.
Devlin also said during his tenure as acting city manager, staff members asked if Allgood was going to fire them.
“This continues to be a divisive factor in the workplace,” Devlin wrote.
An affidavit from Municipal Court Clerk Billy Black, who has worked for the city 17 years, states Miles talked about trying to find ways to sue Passalugo and Krakowian individually, “and do it in a way that would cause them to lose their homes.”
“Adam would come in and say that he hoped the council would fire him so he could sue, and that Katie was going to make so much money off the city in a lawsuit that she would never have to work again,” Black wrote.