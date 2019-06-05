A total of 340 Hewitt residents voted early in the runoff for an at-large seat on the Hewitt City Council. Election Day is Saturday.
The city received 18 mail-in ballots, and 322 people voted in person.
The runoff will decide whether Mike Field, a 74-year-old retired attorney, or Michael Bancale, a 56-year-old Texas Farm Bureau systems administrator, will join the newly assembled council.
Bancale and Field received the most votes in a five-way race for the at-large seat during the May 4 election. Bancale received the most votes, with 245 or 33.7%, and Field was next, winning 197 votes or 27.1%.
Both candidates have lived in the city of 14,400 for about three decades and are urging cooperation among council members and city employees after a year of tumult among city leadership.
Neither has served on the council before. In the May 4 election, only one incumbent in the four Hewitt council races was re-elected, though she had been on the council less than a year and ran for a different seat than she held previously.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court.