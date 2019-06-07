Hewitt runoff (copy) (copy)

Michael Bancale (left) and Mike Field (right) are facing off in a runoff election for an at-large seat on the Hewitt City Council. Election Day is Saturday.

 Staff photos, file

Hewitt residents will choose an at-large Hewitt City Council member in a runoff election Saturday.

Retired attorney Mike Field and systems administrator Michael Bancale will face off after winning the most votes in a five-way race May 4. 

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court.

Both Bancale and Field have said they want to restore calm and cooperation to the council after a tumultuous year. Bancale, 56, works for the Texas Farm Bureau, while Field, 74, has represented the Brazos River Authority and Texas Water Commission.

In the May 4 election, Bancale won 245 votes, or nearly 34% of the total, while Field won 197 votes or about 27%.

So far 340 people have voted in the runoff through mail-in ballots and early voting, which ended earlier this week.

