Hewitt residents will choose an at-large Hewitt City Council member in a runoff election Saturday.
Retired attorney Mike Field and systems administrator Michael Bancale will face off after winning the most votes in a five-way race May 4.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court.
Both Bancale and Field have said they want to restore calm and cooperation to the council after a tumultuous year. Bancale, 56, works for the Texas Farm Bureau, while Field, 74, has represented the Brazos River Authority and Texas Water Commission.
In the May 4 election, Bancale won 245 votes, or nearly 34% of the total, while Field won 197 votes or about 27%.
So far 340 people have voted in the runoff through mail-in ballots and early voting, which ended earlier this week.