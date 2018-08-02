A former Hewitt City Council member filed a complaint with the city Thursday alleging official misconduct by the mayor pro tem. But an attorney for the city said the complainant itself, not the actions it outlines, violates the law by including a confidential email.
Kurt Krakowian submitted the complaint, alleging official misconduct by Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry. Krakowian said Fortenberry emailed the entire council June 29, “which violates the Open Meeting Act.” Krakowian also raised issue with Fortenberry requesting action in the email.
The email in question, which Krakowian included with the complaint, references social media posts by Krakowian that had been discussed during closed session in a council meeting. Krakowian resigned from the council about two weeks after the email was sent.
There is nothing to the complaint, said Charles Buenger, an attorney who has represented the city since 1981.
“Steve didn’t do anything wrong,” Buenger said. “That email was to the councilmen and lawyers who were all part of that meeting. But Kurt, in doing what he did, just breached that himself. Not only that, he’s breached attorney-client privilege.”
Buenger said he is not yet sure what, if anything, the city should do to respond to the breach of confidentiality.
Buenger said Fortenberry’s email did not include the council taking any action or having any discussion on official business. It was simply one council member sending information to the rest of the council, which does not constitute an open meetings violation, he said.
Fortenberry said it is telling that Krakowian waited a month after receiving the email to file a complaint.
“It’s kind of a sad situation,” Fortenberry said. “I don’t think there’s any merit to (the complaint.) It’s just unfortunate that he did this. It’s sad that it’s gotten to this point.”
Fortenberry said he sent the email to convey his concerns with Krakowian’s Facebook posts potentially increasing the city’s liability and financial burden as it faces legal issues.
The email went to council members, Buenger and an attorney with a Fort Worth law firm the council hired to investigate complaints against Krakowian and Mayor Ed Passalugo.
Fortenberry wrote that, during an executive session meeting in June, a council member had requested Krawowian delete his “Hewitt City Councilman Facebook Page.” The page was deleted, then reinstated, and “Mr. Krakowian has continued posting city items,” the email states.
“With the current legal issues against Kurt and the city I am concerned these postings will create more problems for the city, possibly increase our liability and create a further financial burden on the city’s general fund. At this point I feel further actions need to be taken concerning Kurt’s” Facebook page.
City Manager Adam Miles said the city has a social media policy for employees, but it does not cover council members.
“I don’t know if even they had one if it would be enforceable,” Miles said.
In the complaint, Krakowian wrote that his complaint should be given the same consideration as other complaints filed against elected officials that are being investigated by the Texas Rangers.
Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said Thursday he passed Krakowian’s complaint on to the Texas Rangers after a discussion with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.
He has passed along each complaint filed with the city since the initial two complaints filed by employees in mid-May, Devlin said.
Whether the Texas Rangers are investigating is unknown, he said.
“I know the district attorney’s office advised me they would submit the information and request the rangers conduct an investigation,” Devlin said.
Various complaints have been filed against Fortenberry, Krakowian, Passalugo and council member James Vidrine. Krakowian also send a civil rights complaint against the city and Devlin to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The city has spent more than $45,000 for attorneys to investigate since two city employees filed the original complaints against Passalugo and Krakowian in May, which included allegations of gender discrimination, bullying and creation of a hostile work environment.
The city plans to hold a special election in November to fill the vacancy left by Krakowian’s resignation.