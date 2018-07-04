Paula Bookidis, a business leader in Austin, has been named the new CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Texas, which includes Waco.
Bookidis has firsthand knowledge of Scouting traditions and activities, having “been on the front lines of campouts, volunteer trainings and cookie sales,” as a troop leader, according to a press release on the move.
But the Girl Scouts, and Bookidis, bring much more to the table than familiarity with Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samoas, Girl Scouts spokeswoman Hannah Bruno said.
Bookidis most recently served as a partner in St. Louis-based Sense Corp., a technology consulting and management company with several offices in Texas.
“Paula is a founding member of Sense Corp.’s Outreach program which has provided over $4 million of pro bono services to St. Louis and Texas nonprofit organizations,” the press release states.
Bookidis has a bachelor’s degree in architectural studies from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in business administration from the University of Arizona.
“Her first day was Monday, and she’s working closely with our outgoing CEO, Lynelle McKay, to get acclimated,” Bruno said. “She will be visiting all of our service centers, including the one in Waco. We received more than 140 applications from people around the country, and conducted a nationwide search. That number was narrowed down on a couple of occasions by our board, and Paula made the short list each time. Finally, it was decided that the perfect choice for the position lived right here in Austin.”
Bookidis lives in the capital with her husband and three young daughters.
Bruno said about 17,000 girls are members of Girl Scouts of Central Texas, including an estimated 5,000 in Greater Waco, and about 12,500 volunteers work with the girls. The council sprawls across 46 counties, with resource centers in Brownwood, College Station, Killeen, Kyle, San Angelo, Stephenville, Temple and Waco.
“Girl Scouts become our country’s best leaders,” Bookidis wrote in the press release. “I look forward to continuing the strong Central Texas Girl Scouts tradition of building our community leaders, and I will continue the work of serving more girls and providing more opportunities for girls in STEM, outdoors, career and college readiness, and entrepreneurship.”
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math, which have become target areas in Girl Scouts of America, according to its website.
McKay, who served as Girl Scouts of Central Texas’ CEO for five years, will become Girl Scouts of America’s new chief customer officer.