Vandals hit the small town of Hallsburg this week, spray-painting offensive messages at City Hall, school buses and Tradinghouse Park, and knocking over street signs and mailboxes in the area.
Several residents in the community 11 miles east of Waco awoke Thursday to discover mailboxes lying on the ground and street signs lying in a ditch. Mayor Mike Glockzin said he started getting calls Thursday afternoon about derogatory language scrawled on the City Hall building, 1115 Wilbanks Drive. A resident covered the graffiti late Thursday with plastic.
“Man, it is really bad filth and foul, a lot of it is pointed to Baylor (University) for some reason,” Glockzin said. “It talks about rapists and rednecks.”
Glockzin said he was surprised he didn’t receive more calls from the town of less than 500 people about City Hall.
“I was telling somebody that if a tree limb hits the ground I get 50 calls,” he said. “This, I get nothing.”
The more he spoke to community members the more he learned of the extent of the damage, he said. Nearby Tradinghouse Lake Park, owned by McLennan County, had signs, trash cans and boat ramps vandalized, and school buses at Hallsburg Independent School District were also hit.
Glockzin said he was surprised to learn the McLennan County Sheriff's Office was notified before him. The resident who called in the crime was new to the area and didn't know the city had a mayor, he said.
Hallsburg ISD Superintendent Kent Reynolds said if the graffiti is the worst thing to happen this school year that would be OK.
Two of the district’s buses were covered in graffiti with language that was “pretty darn vulgar,” Reynolds said.
“I don’t think it was anything directed at our school,” Reynolds said. “We just happened to be in the path, it seems like.”
This was the worst vandalism he'd seen in his 12 years with Hallsburg ISD.
Reynolds said he initially thought it was the work of high school students after the first day of school. The extent of the damage across the city surprised him. Reynolds said their custodial company was already scheduled to visit the district and was able to clean the buses.
“Knock on wood, we’ve really been blessed as far as vandalism," he said. "It’s been a very small amount,” Reynolds said.