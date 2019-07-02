The abrupt departure of Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McLean nearly two weeks ago has left the city looking for a new police chief.
McLean, the eight-year chief in Bruceville-Eddy, submitted his resignation letter June 20, with the resignation effective immediately, according to a letter obtained by the Tribune-Herald through an open records request by the Tribune-Herald. The department, now with four officers, will be led by interim police chief Juan Cardenas as the city seeks applications for the next chief, City Administrator Sonya Bishop said.
"We thank him for his service and we wish him the best of luck in all future endeavors," Bishop said. "We parted on good terms at his request and he just wanted to move on to other things."
McLean had previously submitted his resignation notice in December, citing a lack of respect for law enforcement. He withdrew his resignation a few days before the Jan. 30 effective date, after city officials had agreed to give him an employment contract and consider raises for his officers. Though he did not ask for a raise for himself, the council in January voted to increase his pay to $66,000.
Bishop said McLean did not sign the contract written by the city attorney. McLean's attorney was allowed to draft a contract, but it was never turned in, Bishop said. She said the second resignation letter was unexpected."It took us a little by surprise, but we respect his wishes," Bishop said. "We hate to see him go, but we certainly understood that he thought it was time."
Calls made to McLean were not returned this week.
In McLean's latest resignation letter, he wrote his "decision to leave the city was not easy, however I think it is in the best interest to do so."
McLean started working for Bruceville-Eddy as a patrol officer in 2010 and was promoted to chief in 2011.
Bishop said Cardenas, the department's K9 officer, will be filling the role as interim police chief. She said she expects the city to post the position soon.
Cardenas did not return calls seeking comment Tuesday.