A Bruceville-Eddy resident has claimed a prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch game, 50X The Cash. CEFCO Food Store No. 31 in Gatesville sold the $10 ticket, according to a press release from the Texas Lottery Commission.
The buyer of the ticket chose to remain anonymous, according to the press release.
The Texas Lottery has brought in $28 billion in state revenue and awarded $57 billion in prizes since it was launched in 1992, according to the press release. Since 1997, $22 billion has gone to the Foundation School Fund supporting public education, and since 2009, $100 million has gone to programs for veterans.