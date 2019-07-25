The executive board of the International City/County Management Association announced Thursday that it has filed a public censure against Yost Zakhary for his actions while serving as Woodway city manager and public safety director.
The board publicly censured Zakhary at their June meeting in Washington, D.C., after determining Zakhary "created an environment in which his employees were offended by his language and conduct," according to a press release from the association.
Zakhary, who is serving as Bellmead interim city manager, said he has not been a member of the association for two years.
"This is nearly 2-year-old news," Zakhary said. "I have chosen to move past this and focus my attention on more important, relevant matters, including my family and the needs of the community and my new role as interim city manager of Bellmead. I would like to thank both the city of Woodway and Bellmead as well as its community members for their outpouring of support during this time and look forward to each city’s continued success and achievements in the years to come."
The association concluded Zakhary continued the offensive behavior after harassment training and despite reports informing him that his behavior toward female employees was inappropriate. In addition to creating an uncomfortable work environment, Zakhary placed the city at risk for legal liability for his conduct, International City/County Management Association officials said.
City of Woodway officials launched an investigation into an employee’s complaints that Zachary sexually harassed her and fostered a hostile work environment. The city settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with the woman for $50,000.
"The executive board concluded Mr. Zakhary’s conduct violated Tenet 3 of the ICMA Code of Ethics," according to the press release. "This tenet pertains to a member’s ethical obligation to uphold the public trust, maintain public confidence in their position and profession, and demonstrate the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity."
Any members who violates the code of ethics is investigated "in a peer-review process" by the committee on professional conduct, according to the press release.
Violators are subject to an array of sanctions including private and public censure, membership suspension, and/or membership ban or expulsion, the press release states.
Zakhary served as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in 2013.