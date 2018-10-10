A 73-year-old woman arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Bellmead City Council meeting in August returned to City Hall on Tuesday alleging collusion and lawlessness in local law enforcement agencies.
Bellmead resident Julie Ann Sykora told the council during the meeting Tuesday the thing that bothers her the most is that the timing of her arrest forced her to miss a subsequent council meeting, just the fourth she has missed in 10 years.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Sykora said the police department is “out of hand” and officers are obviously willing to perjure themselves.
After a special meeting of the Bellmead City Council adjourned Aug. 29, Bellmead resident Linda Robinson was speaking with another person when Sykora approached from behind and grabbed Robinson’s arm, according to the arrest affidavit.
Sykora was arrested Sept. 11 after a Texas Rangers investigation. The Rangers investigated the claims because Bellmead police officers, who were already at the meeting, were witnesses, according to the arrest affidavit.
Sykora told the city council Tuesday she is speaking with her attorney and hopes she is at City Hall the day members of city staff are arrested. She said the police department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Ranger and FBI are all lawless.
“Then you have a television station that’s saying that we scuffled together, and I’m going, let me get something straight, I don’t scuffle with women,” she said. “I’m sure there are some women in here that like to scuffle with women but I scuffle with men.”
Mayor William B. Ridings said residents are free to say what they want during the public comment portion of meetings, and there are no special limitations during that time.
“She vented her frustration. I was in the place when she was supposed to have done what she did. I didn’t see it,” Ridings said. “She was talking about that we needed to fire the police chief and city manager and she’s talking about suing.”
Sykora, who has previously served as Council member Doss Youngblood’s campaign manager, also frequently is asked to lead the prayer at the start of each council meeting.
Public comment period
The city council limits public comment to three minutes per person, a description included on council meeting agendas. People who would like to speak fill out cards to have themselves placed on the list of speakers.
When Sykora hit the three-minute mark, she was told her time was up. However, Sykora told the council she would not be moving from the podium because she was not finished talking.
The council then allowed her to fill out another public comment form to gain another three minutes before the council.
Sykora continued by saying she had been rudely interrupted.
“You need to look at this City Hall and you need to look at what’s going on here, when you have a police force that was colluding with the sheriff to come at me,” she said, adding they sent 1,000 deputies to come after her.
City Manager Bo Thomas said the city has received no formal complaint, outside of comments during the meeting, from Sykora regarding his performance or that of the police department.
The city charter does not address the limits of public comment, Thomas said. The council meeting agenda only states council members cannot respond to residents during public comment and that there is a three-minute limit. The time is intended for residents to address the council on issues not on the council agenda.
“If someone wanted to fill out another form, and continued to speak, I think that comes under the discretion of the mayor presiding over the meeting,” Thomas said.
Thomas also said Sykora’s comment during the meeting that he told people Sykora bit a deputy was “unequivocally untrue.”