A 15-foot sinkhole that opened up on Harrison Street in Bellmead on Friday has forced officials to close the road until it can be repaired, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
The closure will last at least until Sunday, Kinsey said.
A motorist traveling in the 3000 block of Harrison Street noticed the roadway appeared to be sinking and pulled over to call police at about 7 p.m., she said.
City crews measured the sinkhole to be about 15 feet wide and about 3 feet deep, Kinsey said. Police put barricades out to warn drivers at the intersection of Maxfield and Harrison streets.
The sinkhole was likely caused by a city of Waco waterline that may have been leaking. The city of Waco is handling repairs, Kinsey said.
Drivers should avoid the area.