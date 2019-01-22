Former Woodway City Manager Yost Zakhary will start a new gig Wednesday as Bellmead's interim city manager.
The Bellmead City Council voted Tuesday to hire Zakhary to fill the vacancy until the council can find a permanent city manager. Zakhary said last week he is not interested in staying past the interim period.
Zakhary’s appointment was approved in a 5 to 1 vote, with Councilman Doss Youngblood dissenting.
Mayor William Ridings said the employment contract with Zakhary is "open" and can be terminated at any time. Zakhary will be paid an hourly rate that would add up to an annual salary of about $130,000, Ridings said.
The Bellmead City Council interviewed Zakhary and former Hewitt City Manager Adam Miles for the position Jan. 16. In two tied votes after the interviews, the council passed on hiring both Zakhary and Miles. Council member Gary Moore said he wanted to find out how much it would cost to have Texas First Group Replacement Services, a private company, place an interim manager in Bellmead.
After the city attorney told council members last week that staff had concerns about regular business being interrupted with no city manager in place, the council voted to name Ridings acting city manager through Tuesday.
Ridings said Tuesday that both candidates the council interviewed last week are highly qualified.
The city will immediately start its search for someone to permanently fill the city manager position, he said.
Zakhary shook Ridings’ hand after being named interim manager and said, "Thank you mayor, I won’t let you down."
Zakhary said he looks forward to getting started and meeting with city staff.
Former Bellmead City Manager Bo Thomas’ last day with the city was Jan. 17. Thomas was hired by the city of Hewitt to serve as their city manager, after Hewitt parted ways with Miles with a $88,000 settlement.
Zakhary was the Woodway city manager until April and had worked for Woodway for 39 years. He resigned after an internal investigation into an employee’s complaints that Zakhary sexually harassed her and fostered a hostile work environment. The city settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with the woman in July for $50,000.