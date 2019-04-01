Chief Lydia Alvarado announced her retirement Monday after more than eight years as the leader of the Bellmead Police Department and 32 years of service in law enforcement.
Interim City Manager Yost Zakhary announced Alvarado’s decision to retire Monday evening, praising the work she has done since she was appointed police chief in March 2011. Alvarado’s last day of service with the city will be April 30.
“Chief Alvarado has dedicated herself to the work of the police department and put in countless hours serving her community,” Zakhary said in a statement. “Chief Alvarado has worked tirelessly for the city and has worn the uniform of the Bellmead Police Department with pride.”
In Alvarado’s tenure, she has earned certifications including Master Peace Officer Certification from the State of Texas and a Criminal Justice Vocational Teaching Certification from Sam Houston State University.
She was awarded the FBI Trilogy award for Leadership in 2014. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration awarded her the prestigious Texas “Enrique Camarena” Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award for her work in the area of drug prevention.
Alvarado will leave behind the department that has grown to more than 20 full-time officers. Zakhary said he has not yet decided who will serve as interim police chief following Alvarado’s departure on April 30.
Attempts to reach out to Alvarado were unsuccessful Monday night.