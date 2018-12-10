The Bellmead City Council on Tuesday will hear from three candidates who are seeking to be appointed to fill the council’s vacant Precinct 3 seat.
The seat has been empty since September, since Councilman Mark W. Pace departed because of a work scheduling conflict. The council sought applicants to fill out the term, which ends in May 2020. The council extended the deadline Nov. 13 after receiving only one application.
The three candidates will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. council meeting at Bellmead City Hall, 315 Bellmead Drive, and the council will discuss the candidates in executive session.
The three candidates are James Jay Cleveland 40, Charlie John Morgan, 71, and Michael David Walker, submitted their applications for the unexpired term for the Precinct 3 seat ends in May 2020.
Cleveland, a welder at Utility Truck Equipment Manufacturing LLC in Hewitt, is a current member with the Bellmead Economic Development Corporation. He said while his city experience is limited to the economic development corporation, he hopes to address concerns in Precinct 3 that have gone unaddressed.
“It would be interesting to see changes and be a part of those changes,” Cleveland said. “The BEDC is the first thing I’ve been involved in with the city, but I hope to be able to get some of the road and everything in the area in this precinct done, because we’ve all heard of these changes are coming, but nothing has ever come.”
Morgan, 71, is retired from a 29-year-career with the Texas Department of Public Safety, where he was a senior corporal and regional spokesman. He said he was searching for something on the city’s website when he stumbled upon the opening in his precinct.
“It just seemed like maybe something I wanted to do,” Morgan said. “I’ve never tried to get into politics, if that’s what you want to call it, but I feel like I need to try to give back to the community. I’ve lived in Bellmead for 40 years and I felt like after praying for it and thinking about it, I feel like this is the direction God is leading me.”
Walker, 70, has lived in Bellmead for nearly 31 years. He was the last applicant to file for the vacant seat on Nov. 21. Phone calls to Walker were not returned Monday.