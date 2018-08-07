The city of Bellmead will hold a special meeting Thursday to hear from residents on a proposal to replace two firetrucks, which would require the city to take out debt and raise its property tax rate.
The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive, will come a few days before two state-required public hearings on the tax rate.
The agenda includes public input and city council discussion on the firetrucks and gives the council the option to halt the issuance of $2 million in certificates of obligation that would pay for the equipment.
The council took its first step toward issuing the debt early last month. The city's financial adviser warned the council at the time not to start the process unless they were sure they would follow through with the bond sale. Starting the process and reversing course could hurt the city's ability to issue future bonds, the adviser said.
Fire Chief Billy Hlavenka has told the council mechanical problems on the firetrucks are bad enough they may not make it to an emergency call.
City staff has said issuing a certificate of obligation, taking out debt, is the only way the city can afford to replace the firetrucks. The debt would require a 2-cent increase to the property tax rate.
The council has proposed a rate of 31.9999 cents per $100 valuation, up from this year's rate of 29.9999 cents per $100 valuation.
Because of a larger tax base, a rate of 27.916 cents per $100 valuation next year would bring in the same property tax revenue as this year.
The public hearings on the tax rate are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and Aug. 20 at Bellmead City Hall.